ABC Executive Responds to Rumors About Olivia Jade Having ‘Immunity’ For Three DWTS Eliminations

Not long into season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” an entertainment lawyer started a rumor that the already controversial contestant Olivia Jade had an “immunity” deal with the producers of the show for the first three weeks of the competition, as Heavy previously reported.

After the report was tweeted out, an ABC executive took the time to respond to the claims that were made by the blog Crazy Days and Nights and Twitter account @EntyLawyer.

Robert Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment quote tweeted the article and tweet, which read “#OliviaJade supposed has a deal to stay at least 3 weeks without being in dancer on #DWTS.”

People replied to the article to say that they were disappointed if it were true.

Mills quote tweeted it, writing, “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. The show is a competition and as such is subject to legal and broadcast standard regulations.”

It’s worth noting, however, that the show does include a feature where the bottom two couples for the week are put in front of the judges, who ultimately decide which of them gets sent home and which sticks around for the next week.

Olivia Jade Has Been Successful So Far on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Prior to the beginning of the season, some fans wanted Olivia Jade targeted for the first elimination of the season, but the fact that she’s paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, who is one of the most well-liked professional dancers on the show and the fact that she’s been impressive when it comes to the dancing has kept Olivia Jade safe for the first two weeks of the competition.

For their first dance of the season, Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade received a 24 out of 40 from the judges. The second dance received higher praise and a score of 27 out of 40 for a total of 52 out of 80 for two weeks of competition.

So far, there has only been one elimination in the season, but that will change soon, and if Olivia Jade keeps up her middle-of-the-pack scores, she will stick around longer without even needing to be saved by the judges.

Chmerkovskiy Is ‘Proud’ of His Partner

Chmerkovskiy has been very active on social media, promoting “Dancing With the Stars,” sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos and asking fans to vote for him and Olivia Jade during the broadcasts.

In one post that appeared to be from camera blocking before the third episode of the season, Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Tomorrow we dance the Tango. I really think you’ll enjoy this one, we worked really hard on it. Proud of Olivia and all the sincere effort she’s put in. I got a long way to go as a teacher but it’s a job easier with a student like her. Week 3, one at a time.”

Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson, commented on the post, writing, “The people are NOT ready for this dance…..” with some heart-eye emojis.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

