Adam Levine Gives an Update on His Daughters

Former The Voice coach and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has two daughters with his wife Behati Prinsloo. Their daughters are young, and Levine recently offered a look into his parenting style.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Levine shared that he was still obsessed with early 2000s music and chooses to share that with his daughters, especially his four-year-old, Dusty Rose who apparently shares his love for that era of music.

“It’s funny how you go back and rewatch like these old videos and listen to those old songs,” he said. “I’ve been playing her a lot of Avril Lavigne records.”

Levine Says He Loves Lavigne’s Music

In the Apple Music interview, while talking about sharing that music with his daughters, he talked about which songs, in particular, he chose to sing for them.

“Like, dude, ‘I’m With You,’ that gives you tears,” he shared. “It’s crazy, because you don’t remember it in the same way because you took it for granted. Because it was when you were growing up, and it was just part of what you had on the radio. But there’s some really great song that I didn’t understand how good they were back then.”

Lavigne’s first album was released in 2002, and “I’m With You” was the third single from her album Let Go.

Levine Offered an Update on Upcoming Music

The good news for fans of Maroon 5 is that new music is on the horizon very soon.

“I’m going to tell you right now that the album’s done,” he shared. “And I can tell you it’s finished, I can tell you it’s been mastered, and I can tell you it’s been delivered, but I can’t tell you when it comes out. But it’s not far off, I’ll just say that.”

He and the band worked on the album throughout 2020, and Levine said that at first it was a struggle, though once he got into the groove of things, everything happened much more quickly.

“I couldn’t really be fired up the way I normally was,” he told Lowe. “So I had to just kind of experiment and then try different things. And doing it all at home, and balancing everything with helping family out, and there were a lot more variables than I think.”

He said that he was able to “get lost in the process” of writing songs, adding that “once you get started and the snowball rolls, it’s just you’re there.”

Levine and Maroon 5 recently dropped a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The song, called “Beautiful Mistakes,” marked a somewhat unexpected collaboration for fans.

He shared that he believed Megan Thee Stallion was a versatile artist and he was excited for people to see the versatility she was showing off with the new song.

“I was so, I remember when I heard it, I was like, Oh, that’s big,” he said. “That’s a side of her I had never really heard yet.”

