DWTS Champ Secretly Got Married On New Year’s Eve

The ball was dropping and wedding bells were ringing for a “Dancing With the Stars” champion when Adam Rippon wed his fiance Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on New Year’s Eve. Read on to get all the details about the big day.

Adam & Jussi-Pekka Said Let’s Just Do It… So They Did

In an Instagram post, “Dancing With the Stars” winner and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon revealed that on New Year’s Eve, he and his then-fiance Jussi-Pekka Kajaala just looked at each other and said let’s do this thing — and they took their dog Tony with them.

Adam wrote:

SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED. One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of “let’s just go do it now”. So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21.

The comments are full of well-wishes from his “Dancing With the Stars” family. Adam’s professional partner was Jenna Johnson and she wrote, “LOVE YOU BOTH!!!!! Congratulations.”

Adam and Jenna won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 26 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which was an all-athletes season. It was Jenna’s first (and only, so far) Mirrorball win.

Fellow Olympic figure skater and “Dancing With the Stars” season six winner Kristi Yamaguchi wrote, “Congratulations Adam!”

Other “Dancing With the Stars” alums Johnny Weir, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Amy Purdy, and Carson Kressley left their congrats, with Johnny writing, “Wishing you two so many happy years of laughter and love!” and Snooki adding, “STAHP IT! Congrats boo love u!!!!”

Other well-wishers include Brad Goreski, Ross Mathews, Tara Lipinski, Brittany bowe, Mikaela Shiffrin, Louis Virtel, Lara Spencer, and the official account of NBC’s Olympics coverage.

Oh, and Adam’s mom also left a comment: “I am the luckiest mom in the world! It was the best way to start the new year! Still smiling.”

Jussi-Pekka, a Finnish real estate broker who goes by “JP” and whom Adam met on Tinder in 2017, posted his own tribute to his new husband on Instagram, writing, “We are married!! The video is from the actual wedding day on December 31st 2021. It was just the three of us and a simple ceremony. Exactly what we wanted. Tony has two happy dads.”

Figure skater Mariah Bell left a bunch of heart emojis on the post and Adam’s mom jumped in again with, “I am the luckiest mom in the world – love you JP. Great way to start the new year!!! Tony is one lucky pup to have two amazing dads.”

The Wedding Was Spur of the Moment But They Also Kind of Planned It This Way

In an interview with People, the pair said of their spur-of-the-moment nuptials that they’re “unpredictable.”

“I think everybody knew that we were going to do it and I think nobody knew if we were going to give them a heads up or not. And I guess we didn’t even know if we were giving ourselves a heads up. Listen, we’re unpredictable,” said Adam.

He added that they called the officiant, a woman named Maria and she happened to have an opening that very day, so they jumped on it.

“We always wanted to do something simple and just the two of us and so we were looking at different options of what we could do and so obviously when you do that, the next best thing that you can do is you reach out to [California marriage officiant] Maria and you ask Maria: ‘When is her next availability for a wedding?’ And she goes, ‘I have availability this week, but I also have something today.’ And so then I said, ‘Listen, Maria, we’re on our way.’ We’re going to be there for the one o’clock appointment in Encino, California, the happiest place on earth.'”

But in a way, they had this planned out far in advance. Adam told People in August 2021 that they were probably just going to head to the courthouse one day and do it.

“A wedding is really expensive. Wouldn’t you rather just buy a couch? That’s what I’m thinking,” said Adam, adding, “Weddings, for some people it’s like a day that they can make all about them and it’s just a day to celebrate everything, right? Do I need a wedding if I make every day about me? Probably not. I probably need a day off. So, courthouse: logical, cheap. Me: logical and cheap.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

