DWTS Alum Had a ‘Big Crush’ on His Pro Partner

Season 10 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Aiden Turner admitted to being physically attracted to his pro partner, Edyta Śliwińska. The confession came on the May 27 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“She made me very nervous. The legs, the hair,” Turner told podcast host Cheryl Burke of his first impressions of Śliwińska. “Very distracting. I had a really big crush,” the “All My Children” actor said.

Turner went on to explain that being with Śliwińska every day in close proximity only grew his feelings for her.

“When you’re physically in someone else’s, like you’re right there, you can kind of smell what they had for breakfast, you know, every day, you know, you’re bound to have a feeling, it’s just natural,” he told Burke.

Edyta Śliwińska Seemed to Reciprocate Those Feelings Toward Aiden Turner

Interestingly, on the February 5 episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Śliwińska talked about Turner, too.

“I remember meeting Aidan Turner and being completely smitten with him. He’s so adorable, so incredibly handsome,” Śliwińska recalled. “And one of the producers revealed to me a couple of weeks into it, she goes, ‘Edyta, Aidan is in love with you.’ And I’m like, ‘oh my God, what am I supposed to do?’ But for a minute there, I was smitten with him. And it wasn’t anything sexual. It’s just, wow, what a great guy. And I get to know him,” she continued.

While interviewing Turner, Burke told him that Śliwińska spoke of him in a similar fashion and mentioned that the two seemed to be on the same page with their feelings for one another — at least on some level.

“I’m assuming it was reciprocated then on your end as well,” Burke told Turner on the May 27 podcast.

In the time since, both Śliwińska and Turner have gone through divorces — and have remarried different people.

Edyta Śliwińska & Aiden Turner Were Both Married at the Time

While competing on season 10 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Śliwińska was married to pro Alec Mazo and Turner was married to Megan Marshall.

Regardless, Turner said that the chemistry between him and Śliwińska was indeniable.

“But you can’t deny that chemistry, especially when you’re throwing each other around as well. And then it’s sort of having arguments, you know, if she wasn’t pleased with me or I wasn’t sort of performing at the level that she expected that I was going to perform at,” he told Burke on her podcast.

A bit later on in the interview, Turner talked about a fight that he had with Śliwińska. After the two made up — in front of DWTS cameras, no less — Turner’s family actually saw their closeness and was convinced they were an item.

“When I apologized, I knew I upset her. She knew she upset me. And then we hugged. And I think my brother watched the episode and my dad, and he was like, they’re [expletive] each other. You can see it,” he said. He maintained that nothing physical happened with Śliwińska.

