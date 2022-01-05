WATCH: AJ McLean & Daughter Ava Bust A Move With Derek Hough

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean isn’t the only dancer in the family. His daughter Ava has been tearing it up with “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough. Check it out in the video below and also what he has said about how much he likes being the father of two young girls.

Ava Earned Herself a One-On-One Lesson With Derek Hough

In a video AJ posted to Instagram, young, the Backstreet Boys member films his 9-year-old daughter tearing up the dance floor to “Bonfiyah” by Faustix in a hip hop routine with Derek after a one-on-one lesson.

“Thank you @derekhough for doing a one-on-one lesson with Ava! Best experience ever. You’re a true legend and rockstar!” wrote AJ on the post.

But that’s not all! AJ got in front of the camera for a TikTok with Derek as they shook their groove things to Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

Fellow boy band member Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block wrote in the Instagram comments, “JEALOUS!!!!!!”

Both AJ and Joey have had their turns on “Dancing With the Stars.” AJ finished in 7th place with Cheryl Burke on season 29 and Joey finished in 3rd place with Ashly DelGrosso way back on the very first season of the show.

Perhaps their offspring are the next generation of “Dancing With the Stars.” Joey’s son Griffin starred on the Netflix comedy series called “Country Comfort,” and Ava routinely shows off her singing and dancing skills on her father’s Instagram account.

Ava Was Schooling Her Dad During ‘Dancing With the Stars’





Play



Backstreet Boy, Girl Dad | AJ McLean Interview Today I’m joined by Backstreet Boy and Girl Dad AJ McLean for an interview on First Class Fatherhood. In this interview, AJ shares his Fatherhood journey which includes two daughters. AJ discusses his sobriety and how he’s managed during the pandemic. He describes his experience on DANCING WITH THE STARS and how his girls helped… 2021-04-16T15:55:45Z

In an interview with First Class Fatherhood, AJ revealed that Ava kept crashing his “Dancing WIth the Stars” rehearsals to give him notes.

“My girls were really excited [when I was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’], especially Ava, my oldest. One of the classes she takes is ballroom, so she was really excited,” said AJ. “When I would be rehearsing in my little dance studio that I have here at the house, she would be coming in and giving me notes, it was the cutest thing. My oldest is like, ‘Dad, your frame is not right, you should do this,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m taking instruction from an 8-year-old.’ But she was right!”

He also said they were “really bummed” when he was eliminated from the show, but it was still a “great experience” for him even though he missed the finals.

“It was a great experience. I think even more than the dancing aspect of the show, you learn a lot about yourself,” said AJ.

He also bragged about Ava and 4-year-old Lyric, saying, “They’re both athletic, they’re both singers, they’re both dancers, they both love to perform and put on shows.”

Ava and Lyric are AJ’s daughters with wife Rochelle Karidis, a makeup artist he married in 2011. He told First Class Fatherhood that being a dad is what gives him purpose.”

“The minute I saw my first daughter when she was born, the second she held my finger I was just head over heels in love, it’s the greatest thing in the world. Being a father gives me purpose, being a father gives me inspiration. I’m an only child, so after we had our first, I was good. I figured she’s very independent … she’s a great mixture of my wife and I, but around the time she was 3, mommy and I decided you know what, I think we should try to give her a sibling … then my youngest, Lyric, was born. They are two peas in a pod. This pandemic has really locked them in together,” said AJ.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Calls Out DWTS Pro’s ‘Raunchy’ Choreography