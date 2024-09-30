DWTS Alum May Put Divorce on Hold

A former“Dancing with the Stars” contestant and his estranged spouse may not be calling it quits on their marriage, despite separating. Season 29 alum AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, are in a great place now, he told Us Weekly on September 20.

AJ McLean Has ‘High Hopes’ for the Pair’s Future

McLean chatted with Us Weekly at the Las Vegas iHeart Radio Musical Festival. The Backstreet Boys singer provided an update on where things stand with his wife and he revealed, “I think we’re in the best place we’ve almost ever been.”

He added, “So, you know, there’s (sic) high hopes for the future. Who knows?”

The singer shared he has not been dating at all during his separation from his wife. Rather, he explained, he’s “doing me time right now.” McLean noted he was about to celebrate being sober for three years.

“I’m just trying to stay focused on my sobriety, my kids, spending time with my family,” McLean explained.

He continued, “Rochelle and I have an amazing relationship, and we’re having a great time, honestly.”

On September 26, McLean opened up about his sobriety anniversary in an Instagram post. He noted, “3 years sober today and I do not take it for granted!”

His wife had the top comment on the post. “I’m so very proud of you and happy you’re happy! Keep on keeping on. 🥰❤️🙌🏻🎉”

The Couple Announced Their Separation in May 2023

The couple announced their plans to separate in March 2023. As Us Weekly shared, the couple shared a joint statement, which they have since deleted, on Instagram.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage, with the hope of building a stronger future,” the Instagram statement read.

When McLean appeared on Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast in November 2023, he revealed he and his estranged wife “Talk every day. We are spending more time together,” although they lived separately.

He was optimistic they could rebuild their relationship successfully.

However, the pair shared a sad update on their marriage in a now-deleted January 1 Instagram post. “As you all know we have been separated for over a year now,” the joint statement read, per Us Weekly.

“While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage,” the note continued. “It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision,” the pair added.

Us Weekly shared the note in the now-deleted post also noted, “Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time.”

The couple started dating in March 2009 and he proposed less than a year later. They wed in December 2011. The couple shares two children, Elliott and Lyric.