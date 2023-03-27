‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum & Wife Separate After 11 Years of Marriage

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean has separated from his wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, according to a report by TMZ.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it,” the couple told the outlet. “We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.”

They added, “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

AJ McLean & Rochelle DeAnna McLean Have 2 Children Together

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean have two children together, Elliot, 10, and Lyric, who is 6. Elliot changed her name from Ava to Elliot in 2022.

“There are a few girls named Ava at her school and she felt like she wanted a name that was unique to her,” AJ told Today in September 2022. “But she’ll always be Ava to me.”

Her name has not been legally changed, AJ clarified at the time.

“We haven’t legally changed her name, and I don’t know if that is going to happen,” he continued. “She may wake up tomorrow and say, ‘I’m Ava again.’”

The name change has nothing to do with Elliot’s gender, AJ explained at the time. The couple clarified after getting mixed feedback on an Instagram post that featured Elliot’s new name on back-to-school balloons.

“MY GIRL is 10 today!,” Rochelle wrote on November 27, 2022. “Im going to smother her in love, hugs and kisses today! So proud of the little lady she’s growing into♥️ Forever grateful the creator chose me to be her momma 🙏🏻 I love you baby girl.”

AJ wished Lyric a happy birthday on March 19, 2023.

“Happiest of bdays to my mini me. Daddy is so proud of the little woman you are. I love you baby girl. Happy birthday my love! Now let’s go celebrate,” he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Lyric celebrating at a skating rink.

AJ McLean & Rochelle DeAnna McLean Got Married in 2011

The couple got engaged in 2009 and got married in 2011 in a goth-themed wedding. They later reenacted their wedding as part of AJ’s music video for his song, “Boy and a Man.”

“She’s not thrilled about being on film, but she’s a trouper and she’s doing it for me,” AJ told ET Online at the time.

Rochelle posted a tribute on their 11th wedding anniversary in 2022 on Instagram with lyrics from “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses.

“And when your fears subside, And shadows still remain, oh yeah, I know that you can love me when there’s no one left to blame, So never mind the darkness, we still can find a way, ‘Cause nothin’ lasts forever, even cold November rain,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple smiling at one another in black and white.

