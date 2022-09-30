DWTS Alum Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor has a lot to be proud of.

In 2019, AJ McLean took a big step in his sobriety journey. In an October 2020 interview with “Good Morning America,” McLean revealed the final straw that made him get sober.

“I was never sober. Not for a second. And the turning point for me was when I came back home, my wife could smell it on my breath and my youngest of my two daughters would not sit with me,” McLean said. McLean is a dad of two daughters, Lyric, 5, and Elliot, 9, with his wife Rochelle.

“There’s too much to live for today — my beautiful children, my amazing wife, my career, my brothers,” McLean said. “I’ve never felt more grounded than I do today.”

On September 1, 2022, McLean shared a throwback photo of himself from just one year ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

McLean Showed off a Before & After of His Body

While continuing on his sobriety journey, McLean has also been keeping himself in shape, focusing on both his mental and physical health.

On September 1, he provided a bit of an update on how it has been going for him over the past year.

“Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes. Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person. The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning! #healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod! Let’s go! If I can do it so can you!!” McLean captioned the photo.

Several people took to the comments section of the post to praise McLean for his success.

“You look amazing. And yes it can be done,” one person wrote.

“I’m so proud of you AJ. You’re so hot …And Actually, it’s been a year since I became sober!!” someone else added.

“Jesus take the wheeeeeel,” a third comment read, the Instagram user adding a string of drool face emoji.

“So proud of you! You are and always have been my inspiration,” a fourth social media user said.

McLean Is Dedicated to His Health & Wellness Journey

In an interview on the January 11, 2021, episode of the “Recovering From Reality” podcast, McLean referred to himself as a “chronic relapser.”

“I am a chronic relapser, but I’ve never gone for like a month straight of just drinking and partying. It’s been like one night and then I’m sober for a week or two. And then it’s one night. It was always back and forth,” he told host Alexis Haines.

“I can look at myself in the mirror and be more confident before I leave the house. And I can tell myself in the morning how grateful I am for this, this, and this. For the most unbelievable wife putting up with my s*** for 11 years. And then having two gorgeous kids that are just my lifeline,” McLean continued.

In an interview with USA Today in July 2022, McLean said that being on tour in 2022 isn’t like it used to be. All the party days are over,” the told the outlet. He said he’s “in the best mindset and shape” of his life.

READ NEXT: AJ McLean’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Makes Life-Changing Decision