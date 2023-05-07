DWTS Alum Gives Update on Marriage After Unexpected Separation

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is doing his part to save his marriage. In late March 2023, AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle, announced their separation after 11 years of marriage.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time,” their statement read, according to People magazine.

Flash forward about a month and TMZ caught up with AJ McLean, who competed on season 29 of DWTS, and he provided an update on the situation.

“We’re pushing to be the best version of us that we can and to be the best husband and wife we possibly can for each other,” McLean told TMZ. He told the outlet that he’s doing whatever he can to make himself better and to save his marriage — and that includes going to therapy.

“This is a journey of self-exploration for me,” he continued. “I’ve never really done this journey since I got sober, and now is my time. I’m a little late — 45 years old — but you know, better late than never,” he said, adding, “I’m staying sober and I’m just focusing on myself.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Sources Say That Rochelle McLean ‘Initiated’ the Split but AJ McLean Is Confident They Will Work it Out

The McLeans met in 2008 and tied the knot three years later at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Over the years, they have welcomed two children together, Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6.

Following the news of the couple’s separation, a source told People magazine that it was Rochelle who wanted to separate.

“She initiated the split. There were some trust issues. Close friends don’t see them getting back together, though AJ really thinks they will,” a source previously told People magazine.

McLean told TMZ that he talks to Rochelle “every day” and that he is doing the work so that he and Rochelle can “be in a better place.”

AJ McLean Underwent Hernia Surgery in April 2023

Just weeks after the McLeans announced their split, AJ McLean underwent hernia surgery.

“Well it’s surgery time,” he captioned an Instagram post on April 3, 2023, asking fans to wish him “luck.” After the surgery was completed, AJ McLean gave fans an update.

“Well post op I’m in a s*** ton of pain but hopefully they fixed me up right. Lots of bed rest and movies in my future. Night all. Thanks for the prayers I appreciate them all,” he captioned another Instagram post.

It’s been a few weeks since the surgery and AJ McLean seems to be feeling much better as evidenced by a video he posted on his Instagram feed in honor of the Backstreet Boys’ 30-year anniversary.

“Thanks for the memories we’ve made together and here’s to making new ones! Cheers boys! I love you Nick, Kevin, brok, and howie. Here’s to 30 plus more years. And to the fans thank you will never be enough and I am forever grateful for your loyalty and love for us for 30 f****** years. Let’s go!!!” he wrote.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Is Feeling ‘Sad’ Amid Big Family Changes