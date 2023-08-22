Alan Bersten Reveals Who He Wants as DWTS Season 32 Partner

Alan Bersten knows who he wants to dance with on the upcoming 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In an August 2023 interview, the pro dancer, who won the mirrorball trophy with Hannah Brown on season 28 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, revealed why he’d love to be paired with the season 32’s first officially announced contestant, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alan Bersten Said Ariana Madix has a ‘Good Attitude’

Madix, 37, has been in the spotlight for months, following her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with their co-star Raquel Leviss. While speaking with The Messenger in August 2023, Bersten noted that Madix seems to have a “good attitude” despite her personal issues, and he admitted he’d like to be paired with her.

“She looks like she’s very comfortable and ready and willing to be a part of the show, and I think that’s one of the best things about a celebrity — their willingness to learn and willingness to be there,” Bersten said of Madix.

“You can teach somebody how to dance, but you can’t teach them how to want to be there,” the pro dancer added. “So I think attitude is one of the most important things. And Ariana seems like she has the best attitude. You can tell right away that she’s down to just have fun.”

Bersten also said that competing on the show will be a good outlet to help Madix to let go of her past.

Madix is a bit of a ringer. In the months since Scandoval broke, she’s had a ton of fan support, which will equate to audience votes on DWTS. She also has previous dance experience and won two national dance championships, per her official website.

In addition to Madix, “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson will compete on DWTS season 32, per Us Weekly. ABC has yet to confirm any other contestants or pro dancers for the season, which will debut in September 2023. The official cast announcement usually takes place on “Good Morning America” a few weeks before the premiere date.

Fans Have Speculated That Ariana Madix Will Dance With Alan Bersten Even Though Derek Hough Gave Her a Personal Invite to Join the Show

In July 2023, Derek Hough posted to Instagram to reveal that Madix would be joining DWTS for season 32. The Emmy-winning choreographer showed up at Madix’s Something About Her sandwich shop to offer her a personal invite to compete in the ballroom.

Fans soon commented on a Reddit thread to debate the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s possible partner. The pro partnerships are based on height and other factors, and many fans felt Bersten fit the bill for Madix.

Madix’s ex also had an opinion, albeit an incorrect one. After Hough’s personal invite, Sandoval appeared to be under the impression that Madix would be dancing with the six-time mirrorball winner.

When asked about Madix’s chances to win DWTS, Sandoval told TMZ he thought she had a good chance, especially with Hough by her side. “She’s with Derek Hough too? I mean I, would say — I don’t want to jinx her so I will just say a nine [out of 10],” Sandoval said. “I don’t want to say a 10, but I think she’s got a really good shot, I would definitely say a 9, a 9.5.”

After six mirrorball wins, Hough is no longer a pro dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” and instead serves as a judge on the show, so Madix won’t be partnered with him.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Praises Fiancée Hayley Erbert