DWTS Pro Shares Exciting News: ‘I’m Officially a Daddy!’

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” pro Alan Bersten is a dad — of the dog variety. The ballroom dancer, who is paired with Ilona Maher, welcomed a new puppy into his life and shared the news on social media.

“I’m officially a daddy!! Everyone please say hi to JEFF!!! The sweetest boy in the whole world,” Bersten captioned an Instagram post on October 17.

The pup is brown and black in color and looks like a pug. He’s quite small, maybe six to eight pounds and is already being spoiled by his dad.

Fans & Colleagues Reacted to Alan Bersten’s New Pup

Bersten shared a series of photos of Jeff as the pup gets acclimated to his new home. In one photo, Bersten held Jeff in his arms and they both had their tongues sticking out. In the next snap, the father-son team looked to the side, with Bersten mimicking the pup’s expression. There were two more pics of Jeff sitting on a couch or a bed and a fifth photo of another twinning moment between Bersten and Jeff.

Needless to say, the Mirrorball Trophy winner is having a lot of fun with his new bestie. And just about everyone seems overjoyed for Bersten to become a dog dad, as evidenced by the comments on his Instagram post.

“Omg you’ve been talking about this for YEARS!! Congratulations,” wrote Bersten’s former DWTS partner, Amanda Kloots.

“I need to snuggle him asap,” said ballroom pro Jenna Johnson.

“This is the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen,” a fan added.

“Congratulations!! Little Jeff won the jackpot with you as his Daddy!!” another comment read.

Alan Bersten Named His Dog After a Scene From ’21 Jump Street’

Shortly after introducing Jeff on social media, Bersten took to his Instagram Stories to share the inspiration behind his pup’s name. He shared a clip of Channing Tatum on “21 Jump Street” when he says, “my name’s Jeff.”

In another post on his Instagram Stories, Bersten revealed that he was sitting in his car because his new buddy fell asleep in his lap.

“I’ve been sitting in my car for 30 minutes because Jeff’s taking a nap and I don’t want to wake him up! What a cutie,” Bersten said.

Despite having a new pup to look after, Bersten has been very dedicated to the current season of “Dancing With the Stars.” He and Maher have been putting in some serious hours to perfect their routines week over week.

Maher, a Team USA rugby player, is all in on the competition, too. After Dedication Night, she spoke with Us Weekly about her scores.

“I was hoping for higher scores, but I also just wanted to improve from last week and get back on the horse and feel better about it. So, if I felt better about it and got a seven or a six, I would have been like, ‘Oh, that, for me, was good,'” she told the outlet.

Maher is easily a fan favorite and her partnership with Bersten has been really successful thus far. The two are constantly posting fun content to social media and fans are loving it.

