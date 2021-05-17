Alan Bersten Names Dream DWTS Celebrity Partners

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten recently revealed his two dream celebrity partners — and what’s interesting is that one of them is a mega-star and one of them is probably a relative unknown to the “Dancing With the Stars” audience. Read on to find out who he named and why

Bernsten Named J-Lo and a YouTube Star

In an interview with The Gamer Hour, Bersten was asked by host Travis Cochran who his dream celebrity partners are and Bersten first named a YouTube star that might not be a household name to the “Dancing WIth the Stars” audience — Liza Koshy.

He then said, “Or maybe J-Lo,” but had to admit that “that’s the typical answer” because who wouldn’t want Jennifer Lopez as a dance partner? She’s a megastar and also has a ton of dancing talent. Maybe since her “World of Dance” show is done at NBC, she’d consider “Dancing With the Stars”!

But back on Koshy, Bersten said that “she dances as well,” so he feels “like she’s got it all, she might be a good one.”

He also admitted that when choosing a dream partner, there many aspects to consider — “There’s so many different avenues you can go — you can go with the good-looking partner, you can go with the one that you think the audience is gonna like the most.”

Bersten’s fellow pros and married couple Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov were also asked about that recently and they had some great answers as well — Karagach said Zac Efron and Pashkov said Meryl Streep or Kate Hudson. They are not afraid to dream big!

Bersten Feels Like ‘Anyone Can Dance’

When asked if anyone is a lost cause or if anyone can be taught to dance, Bersten says unequivocally, “I feel like everything can be taught. We’ve had so many celebrities … and they all do fairly well, so I feel like anyone can dance.”

He also said that what he really likes about “Dancing WIth the Stars” is that the professional dancers do almost all of their own choreography, so that really helps them if they are working with a celebrity who can’t quite pull off some of the moves — and then the pro can change things up to highlight their celebrity in the best light.

“When I’m with my celebrity partner, I can make her look the best. If something’s not working out, I can literally just change it right there,” said Bersten, adding, “Dancing is definitely a lot more pressure [than gaming] because it’s live and I can’t rage-quit off the dance floor.”

Finally, he did say that he is still in touch with all of his former partners, which includes Debbie Gibson, Hannah Brown, and Skai Jackson — he loves to keep up with what they’re doing.

“I’m in contact with all of my partners, yeah. Not like everyday contact, but I catch up with all of them,” said the dancer.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

