DWTS Pro Alan Bersten Set to Star in New Show

Alan Bersten of “Dancing With the Stars” fame is set to star in a new show that will stream on FilmRise Family Channels beginning on May 3, 2023.

On March 6, 2023, an Instagram post about a new show, which is called “Follow Me,” was uploaded and some details about what viewers can expect from the series were revealed.

“A competition series that tests which aspiring influencer has what it takes to become Insta-famous and walk away with a $50,000 cash prize,” the caption read.

“Influencers will get the chance to work with some of the world’s biggest brands…M&Ms, Skittles, Starburst and more,” reads another caption that gives a bit more information about what viewers can expect to see if they tune in.

Bersten hasn’t officially announced his participation in the show, but a photo of him on the official “Follow Me” Instagram page suggests that he will be a celebrity guest judge. In the post, Bersten is seen talking with two other people, one with a laptop sitting in his lap.

Heavy has reached out to Bersten’s rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alan Bersten Wrapped the DWTS Live Tour in March 2023

Following the 31st season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Bersten went out on the 2023 tour, visiting more than two dozen cities with some of his co-stars.

“I’m sad, it’s the last show. I’m so grateful. Thank you,” he captioned a post on March 12, 2023.

He competed on season 31 alongside country music star Jessie James Decker. The two finished the competition in 10th place. Bersten also subbed in for Val Chmerkovski during Halloween Week, taking to the dance floor with Gabby Windey, who ended up finishing the competition in second place (Charli D’Amelio won the Mirrorball Trophy alongside Mark Ballas).

Now that the tour has ended, Bersten is getting settled back in Los Angeles. He made headlines on March 16, 2023, after he took Windey out on a date. According to People magazine, onlookers said the two looked “cozy.”

“Alan often leaned in close to Gabby, who was dressed casually in a white tee but dressed it up with a black skirt with a slit and heels with her hair half up and half down. They sat outside at a private table. Gabby took her phone out to show Alan something and they both smiled,” a source told the outlet.

Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Competitor Bethany Mota Is Also Involved in the Project

Bethany Mota, who competed on season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars,” will serve as the host of “Follow Me.” Mota is a blogger and an influencer. She and her pro partner Derek Hough finished in fourth place behind Janel Parrish, Sadie Robertson, and Mirrorball Trophy winner, Alfonso Ribeiro.

On March 10, 2023, Mota was confirmed as the host of “Follow Me.”

“Hosted by OG celebrity influencer Bethany Mota,” read a caption of a post on the “Follow Me” Instagram page.

Other people involved in the show include Zack Wickham, Julia Tychoniewicz, Olivia Mayo, and Obé Silue.

READ NEXT: Is Pregnant DWTS Pro Ready to Leave the Show for Good?