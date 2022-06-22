‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Celebrates ‘Full Circle’ Moment

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten celebrated a “full circle” moment when he served as a choreographer on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The dancer was on the episode of the competition show that aired on June 15, 2022.

“I can’t even lie this is such a full circle moment, and it means a lot to me,” he wrote on Instagram before the show aired. “I am so excited to share that I had the incredible opportunity to choreograph for tonight’s episode on @danceonfox !!”

He added, “9 years ago I was a contestant and here I am back in the studio probably even more nervous than before! It was such a great experience.”

Bersten choreographed a Jive for contestants Carter Williams and Ralyn Johnson.

Bersten Called the Experience ‘Nerve-Wracking’

In an interview with Inside Dance, Bersten reflected on his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” and empathized with the contestants.

“Here it is, nine years agohttps://www.nbcumv.com/programming/nbc-entertainment/voice?network=33129, I was a contestant on that stage,” he told the magazine. “I know exactly how they are all feeling, it is nerve-wracking.”

He appreciated his couple doing so well with his choreography, however.

“Ralyn is really coming out of her shell and going out there and doing what she does best, in performing outside of her comfort zone,” he told Inside Dance. “And then Carter going out there in his comfort zone and feeling himself – it was great. I hope they make it far.”

He also said that the voting made him “stressed.” “So You Think You Can Dance” has done away with live voting for the season, having the in-studio audience vote contestants through instead.

“I’m seeing these people press the buttons,” Bersten said. “It’s just like ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.'”

Bersten Offered Advice to His Younger Self

During the interview, Bersten also offered advice to his younger self.

“Don’t cry so much,” he said he would tell himself as a contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance.” “You learn so much with experience. I feel like after the show, I’ve grown up so much.”

He added, “When I was on the show, I was like, ‘Dance, alright, I can do that.’ I couldn’t do any of it, I was surprised I was on the show to begin with.”

Bersten Is ‘Excited’ For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Move to Disney+

Bersten has shared that he’s excited to be part of “Dancing With the Stars” in the new era. The show will be moving from ABC to Disney+ in a historic move for the streaming service, as it’ll be the first live show that airs that way.

“I truthfully think it’s a good thing,” Bersten told Hollywood Life. “I feel like everything is moving to streaming, and we will be the first live show on a streaming platform which makes it special. It feels like we’re the ones breaking the ground on that.”

He added, “I’m excited for that and I just feel like it’s going to be so grand because Disney is magical.”

He also said he wasn’t sure what else may be changing about the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Splits From Significant Other