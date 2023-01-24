Fans Want DWTS Pro to Date Season 31 Fan-Favorite

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are hoping that professional dancer Alan Bersten and season 31 contestant Gabby Windey will go on a date after seeing a TikTok video posted by Bersten on January 23, 2023.

One fan simply replied, “Date.” While another commented, “I SHIP.”

In the video, Bersten and Windey shoot glares at one another after jokingly bumping into each other. Windey then lip-syncs, “excuse me, brah” along with the audio. Bersten then lip-syncs and replies, “You’re excused! And I’m not your brah.”

“Some high-quality content,” Bersten wrote as the caption.

The audio is from the 2001 comedy “Zoolander.”

Fans immediately asked for more content featuring the two dancers.

Gabby Windey Has Also Been Shipped With Vinny Guadagnino

Since announcing her split from her “Bachelorette” fiance, Erich Schwer, Windey has been paired up with multiple men by fans. Windey and Schwer were engaged coming out of the “Bachelorette” finale. People announced their split on November 4, 2022, after weeks of fan speculation. Windey confirmed the split during “Dancing With the Stars.”

Soon, fans began shipping Windey with Vinny Guadagnino, a “Jersey Shore” star who was also on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. The pair exchanged flirty comments online, which got people talking.

ET Online spoke with Guadagnino in January 2023 ahead of his tour dates and asked about the rumored Windey romance.

“I would take her on a date one day, there it is,” Guadagnino said at the time. “We’re both comedians so that’s where you get a lot of the banter. She’s a comedian, I’m a comedian, but I think that we do have good chemistry and I would take her on a date. We just haven’t had the chance at all.”

After a January 2023 “Dancing With the Stars” Live tour date, the couple was also seen holding hands, according to a report.

Some fans have also been hoping Windey and Bersten would get together, however.

When Val Chmerkovskiy, who was Windey’s partner on season 31 of the ballroom dance competition show, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to take a week off from the competition, she was put with Bersten for the week, and fans were quick to notice the two had chemistry.

The situation has led to fans pitting Bersten and Guadagnino against one another.

One comment on the TikTok video reads, “Ready for Alan and Vinny to duel it out.”

“Everyone wants her with Vinny but I want her with you,” another person wrote.

Fans Previously Called for Windey & Bersten to Date

After photos from the first tour date were posted on Instagram, fans took to the comments to express how much they wanted two of the dancers to date one another.

“Love Gabby and Alan together, they would make a cute couple,” one person commented on a post.