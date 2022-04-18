DWTS Pro Alan Bersten Debuts New Look & Fans Are Obsessed

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten debuted a new look after getting a fresh haircut over the weekend.

Bersten posted photos of his new haircut, which includes a tight-shaved side and curls on the top, on Instagram on April 16, 2022.

“I got a haircut. It’s a beautiful day outside. And I’m happy :),” the dancer wrote. “So I just wanted to say, I hope everyone is having an amazing Saturday! Love you.”

Fans Love Bersten’s Look

Fans took to the comment section to let Bersten know how much they liked the return of his curls.

“Looking sharp,” Jason Tartick, “Dancing With the Stars” winner Kaitlyn Bristowe’s fiance, wrote.

Another person wrote, “Who gave you the right to look this good,” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

“the CURLS ARE BACK,” another person commented on the post.

Many other comments were wishing Bersten a good day or a great week and thanking him for his positivity.

Bersten’s positivity was previously seen when he opened up during an interview with “The Gamer Hour,” where he talked about how happy he was when he was cast on “Dancing With the Stars.”

At the time, he called his casting the “pinnacle of success,” and he said that he started crying and called his mom right after he found out about his new job.

“When I found out I was on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I called my mom and I burst into tears. It is the pinnacle of success for a dancer,” said Bernsten.

He added, “I grew up in Minnesota. Dancing was not big in Minnesota. My brother and sister and I were all dancing for fun, I guess, and at a competitive level, but I never imagined that I could go and be on TV for dancing. The fact that the show is still on the air is just a testament to how special it is and how many people love it. It’s something so exhilarating to be on a live TV show dancing in front of millions of people, it’s insane. It’s a dream come true.”

Bersten Previously Defended ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” have sometimes said that the show can be a popularity contest.

The way that eliminations have worked for the past few seasons on “Dancing With the Stars” is a mix of a few factors. First, the judges score the contestants during their performances, and that makes up half of their overall score. Then, the number of votes they received is added into that. Those numbers combine to determine the bottom two couples.

After all of that, the judges decide which couple stays and which gets sent home. Some fans think the show is a popularity contest because of the weight votes from the public have when it comes to who wins and who is eliminated.

Some past contestants have also said the show is a popularity contest, such as Johnny Weir, a season 29 contestant.

Alan Bersten, a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” does not believe the show is a popularity contest, however, he revealed in an interview with Insider published on November 22, 2021.

Bersten told the outlet that he believes that “the show has figured out in the best way possible over the years how to give everyone a fair chance.”

He added, “The producers of the show did a great job with the judges where if there are two people in the bottom, the judges have the opportunity to choose who they want to save based on dancing and based on the journey.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

