Alan Bersten Reveals Which DWTS Partner ‘Changed’ His Life

Alan Bersten joined the “Dancing With the Stars” family as a troupe member on season 20. His talents were more than enough to land him a role as pro, joining the show full-time on season 25.

Over the years, Bersten has made countless of connections and a few very close friendships that may last him a lifetime — and there’s one bond in particular that he admits is extra special.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have such amazing partners and one of them, Amanda Kloots, she completely changed my life, she’s just such a good friend,” Bersten told Entertainment Weekly.

Bersten won his first and only (to date) Mirrorball Trophy with “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown on season 28.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alan Bersten Helped Amanda Kloots Heal After Her Husband Died

The feeling of a close friendship is mutual for Kloots, who has been open about how instrumental her relationship with Bersten was when the two were on “Dancing With the Stars” together — and after the show wrapped.

Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero, died in 2020 after a battle with the coronavirus.

“This was an unexpected thing for me, but I lost Nick, and when you lose that person in your life, you become very independent again,” she told Us Weekly in 2021. When it comes to Bersten, Kloots made sure to let him know just how important he ended up becoming in her life.

“I told him the other day, I said, ‘You know, this experience … how wonderful you’ve been has really helped me like bridge that gap. It’s been so nice getting to know you and feeling comfortable with you and seeing you every day and trusting you and crying with you and going for goals with you.’ … I said, ‘It’s really helped me move forward in my life and that I did not expect to happen,'” she explained.

Kloots and Cordero, a Broadway star, shared a son, Elvis, who was 1 when Cordero died.

Fans Have Long Hoped That Amanda Kloots’ Friendship With Alan Bersten Would Turn Into Something More

Although Kloots and Bersten maintain that they are just friends, “Dancing With the Stars” fans have long hoped that the two would take their friendship to the next level. In fact, whenever either of them posts about each other on social media, there’s always someone in the comments section suggesting that they date.

“Thier probably are together but keeping it a secret that’s what I think,” one person commented on a post that Bersten shared of him and Kloots after a hike in August 2023.

“Seems like a good match,” someone else added along with the heart eyes emoji.

“Y’all would make the cutest & sweetest couple!!” a third Instagram user weighed in.

“So cute together! Can y’all just be a couple already?” a fourth said.

Over the years, Bersten has been romantically linked to a few of his “Dancing With the Stars” partners, but he hasn’t yet gone public with anyone (since becoming famous).

For example, some fans have been convinced that he was dating Alexis Ren on season 27 and others thought that he had something with Paige VanZant on season 22. Bersten did get close with Gabby Windey (who was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy) during her time on season 31, but nothing serious came out of that.

READ NEXT: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals Partner With ‘Worst Chemistry’