‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Debuts New Look

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten has debuted a new look. The dancer shaved his facial hair after a long time with a beard, he revealed in his Instagram Stories.

Bersten shared a photo of his face, writing, “So I trimmed my beard.”

The dancer has been sharing dance videos on his Instagram, including one where he dueted with Alfonso Ribiero doing the Carlton dance, writing “Shout out to the new cohost of DWTS!”

Bersten Recently Celebrated a ‘Full-Circle’ Moment

Bersten was a choreographer on “So You Think You Can Dance” during season 17 of the show on the episode of the competition show that aired on June 15, 2022.

“I can’t even lie this is such a full circle moment, and it means a lot to me,” he wrote on Instagram before the show aired. “I am so excited to share that I had the incredible opportunity to choreograph for tonight’s episode on @danceonfox !!”

He added, “9 years ago I was a contestant and here I am back in the studio probably even more nervous than before! It was such a great experience.”

Bersten choreographed a Jive for contestants Carter Williams and Ralyn Johnson.

In an interview with Inside Dance, Bersten reflected on his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” and empathized with the contestants.

“Here it is, nine years ago, I was a contestant on that stage,” he told the outlet. “I knew exactly how they are all feeling, it is nerve-wracking.”

Bersten Hopes to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Generally, the show doesn’t let professional dancers know if they’ll be back for a new season until closer to the start date, which is set to begin in September 2022.

Bersten is hopeful about the new season, though.

In the interview with Inside Dance, Bersten shared that he hopes to return for a new season of the show.

“I’m excited because we have a platform to be back,” he shared. “We have to keep doing what we love and it’s not just about going out and doing a show. For me at least, it’s my dream and my passion. I love it so much that I am just so thankful we get another two seasons, and Disney+ is going to be great. We have to make it what it is.”

Bersten has also previewed the upcoming season, saying he is excited because of the extra runtime the show will likely have.

“I feel like our fans — and I know I’m biased — they’re so loyal,” he told TVInsider. “We owe everything to them. Yeah, they’ll have to switch [to Disney Plus] but they’ll get more time with us — two hours and no commercials. They’ll get more of what they love.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Celebrities Fans Want in the Ballroom