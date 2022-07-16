DWTS Pro Shares Adorable Video Dancing With Talented Young Niece

Alan Bersten shot to fame as a contestant on the 10th season of “So You Think You Can Dance” before joining ”Dancing with the Stars” as a troupe member in 2016, per IMDb.

In 2018, he coached winning “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” couple Sky Brown Brown and JT Church, and in 2019 he hit it big again when he was partnered with “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown and won the mirrorball trophy with her for season 28 of the celebrity ballroom competition.

Bersten has been dancing since he was a kid, and years later he is passing on some of his tips to the youngsters in his clan who also dance. He recently posted a sweet video that showed him dancing with a family member that seems to be following in his footsteps — or maybe her dad’s.

Alan Bersten Shared a Video as He Danced With His Niece Isabella Bersten

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Bersten was seen dancing in a studio with his young niece, Isabella, the 9-year-old daughter of his brother, Gene Bersten. The clip also then cut to Gene dancing with his other daughter Gabriella, 6, as the foursome showed off their identical moves.

“Brothers and sisters,” Alan captioned the clip. “I love my family.”

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the video of the talented family. “Strictly Come Dancing”’ judge Shirley Ballas posted a heart emoji, while DWTS champ Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, “This is everything.”

Others raved about the talented “little ones.”

“Those girls are fantastic & who gets to say they dance with their DWTS uncle & their daddy,” a fan added.

Other suggested that the Berstens should have a family guest performance at DWTS.

“This is why we need to bring back @dancingwiththestars juniors!!!” wrote Alan Bersten.

Alan Bersten’s Brother Got Him Into Dancing at a Young Age

Like Alan, Gene Bersten is a professional dancer. On his Instagram page, Gene Bersten’s bio lists him as a “Ballroom dance champion” and owner of Dance With Us America in Minneapolis.

In an article posted by SWNews Media it was revealed that the Bersten siblings began dance classes when Gene was 12. After training with coaches from other states, Gene stayed late at the studio to train his brother and sister all of the moves that he had just learned.

“Teaching family is one of the hardest things you can do because you expect more and everything’s personal,” Gene revealed. “We got good because we got to push each other.”

Gene met his future wife, Elena, while working on the stage show “Burn the Floor” in 2008, so it’s no wonder that their daughters were interested in dance from a young age.

In a “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” interview with Us Weekly, Alan credited his brother Gene for getting him to try out for SYTYCD.

“The only reason I auditioned for ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was because my brother went to audition,” he revealed. “So at the last minute I purchased a stand-by flight to Boston, and somehow everything worked out.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” champ also said that dancing always makes him “feel better.”

READ NEXT: Kim Herjavec Looks So Different in Pre-DWTS Pics