DWTS Pro Reunites With Former Partner After ‘Ghosting’ Rumors

Alas, another “Dancing With the Stars“-created friendship is standing the test of time.

Often times, DWTS viewers enjoy watching pros and contestants get close throughout their time together on the show and, generally speaking, those relationships usually last after the couples are eliminated. There have been several strong relationships formed on DWTS — some romantic and some platonic — from Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson, who got married after they were paired together on the show, to Lindsay Arnold and Matt James, who have hung out together as friends.

While there have been some not-so-great matches over the seasons, the majority of pros keep in touch with a couple of special people post-show.

But one pro who has come up in conversations on Reddit is Alan Bersten, who doesn’t seem to have any super close relationships with the people he has danced with over the years. And just when fans seemed convinced that he and his season 30 partner Amanda Kloots weren’t close, the two hung out together and set the record straight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some DWTS Fans Were Convinced That Bersten and Kloots Had Some Kind of Falling Out

Since Bersten and Kloots hadn’t posted about one another in a while, several fans automatically assumed that something happened between them or that one of them just ghosted the other.

“Seems to me that Amanda has ghosted Alan since her last week of tour and her 40th birthday party that he didn’t show up to. She took off his bracelet that she had been wearing since just after Thanksgiving and has never put it back on. There’s got to be a story behind it,” one Redditor commented on a thread about DWTS pros and the friendships they’ve made over the years.

“Just based on their social media doesn’t seem like they have been hanging out lately….both must be super busy I guess,” someone else wrote.

“I definitely do see that Alan & Amanda aren’t as close anymore,” a third comment read.

“I think he was super into her but I think it was just a show and for votes for her. I agree with mpov she definitely ghosted him,” another person added.

Bersten & Kloots Reunited for a Workout Session

Without addressing any of the negative chatter, Bersten and Kloots quietly reunited and shared posts on their respective Instagram Stories, letting the pictures speak for themselves.

In one shot, Kloots and Bersten cuddled into one another for a selfie. Another shot showed them working out together.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, someone shared screenshots of Kloots’ Instagram Stories on Reddit, and several fans were relieved and happy to see Bersten and Kloots all smiles while hanging out together. They were joined by DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy for a quick sweat session.

“I’m happy to see they’re still friends!!” one Redditor commented about Kloots and Bersten’s reunion.

“I wasn’t the original poster of it but I was one that thought they didn’t seem friendly anymore. I said I would admit being wrong. Happy to be proven wrong. Glad they are still on good terms,” someone else added.

