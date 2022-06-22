Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Alan Bersten Return for Season 31?

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten plans to be back to the competition show for the upcoming season, but he’s still waiting on a call to confirm his involvement.

Generally, the show doesn’t let professional dancers know if they’ll be back for a new season until closer to the start date, which is set to begin in September 2022.

Bersten is hopeful about the new season, though.

Bersten Hopes to Be Back

In an interview with Inside Dance, Bersten shared that he hopes to return for a new season of the show.

“I’m excited because we have a platform to be back,” he shared. “We have to keep doing what we love and it’s not just about going out and doing a show. For me at least, it’s my dream and my passion. I love it so much that I am just so thankful we get another two seasons, and Disney+ is going to be great. We have to make it what it is.”

Bersten has also previewed the upcoming season, saying he is excited because of the extra runtime the show will likely have.

“I feel like our fans — and I know I’m biased — they’re so loyal,” he told TVInsider. “We owe everything to them. Yeah, they’ll have to switch [to Disney Plus] but they’ll get more time with us — two hours and no commercials. They’ll get more of what they love.”

Bersten Celebrated a ‘Full-Circle’ Moment

The dancer was on the episode of the competition show that aired on June 15, 2022.

“I can’t even lie this is such a full circle moment, and it means a lot to me,” he wrote on Instagram before the show aired. “I am so excited to share that I had the incredible opportunity to choreograph for tonight’s episode on @danceonfox !!”

He added, “9 years ago I was a contestant and here I am back in the studio probably even more nervous than before! It was such a great experience.”

Bersten choreographed a Jive for contestants Carter Williams and Ralyn Johnson.

In an interview with Inside Dance, Bersten reflected on his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” and empathized with the contestants.

“Here it is, nine years ago, I was a contestant on that stage,” he told the magazine. “I know exactly how they are all feeling, it is nerve-wracking.”

He appreciated his couple doing so well with his choreography, however.

“Ralyn is really coming out of her shell and going out there and doing what she does best, in performing outside of her comfort zone,” he told Inside Dance. “And then Carter going out there in his comfort zone and feeling himself – it was great. I hope they make it far.”

He also said that the voting made him “stressed.” “So You Think You Can Dance” has done away with live voting for the season, having the in-studio audience vote contestants through instead.

“I’m seeing these people press the buttons,” Bersten said. “It’s just like ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.’”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

