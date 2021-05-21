One Pro ‘Burst Into Tears’ When He Got DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten recently admitted that getting cast on the show was very emotional for him. Read on to find out how he handled the news and also how different it was for him to join “Dancing With the Stars” versus “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Bersten Said He ‘Burst Into Tears’ When He Got ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In a recent interview with “The Gamer Hour,” Bersten talked about his journey as a professional dancer and said that getting cast on “Dancing With the Stars” is the “pinnacle of success.” When he found out he made the show, he was so excited that he started crying and immediately called his mom.

“When I found out I was on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I called my mom and I burst into tears. It is the pinnacle of success for a dancer,” said Bernsten.

He added, “I grew up in Minnesota. Dancing was not big in Minnesota. My brother and sister and I were all dancing for fun, I guess, and at a competitive level, but I never imagined that I could go and be on TV for dancing. The fact that the show is still on the air is just a testament to how special it is and how many people love it. It’s something so exhilarating to be on a live TV show dancing in front of millions of people, it’s insane. It’s a dream come true.”

Bersten has certainly had his share of success on “Dancing With the Stars.” In his short time as pro partner, he has finished fifth once, fourth twice and he won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 28 with his partner Hannah Brown.

He Said That The DWTS Pros Were So Helpful When He Was New

Bernsten got his start dancing on TV with “So You Think You Can Dance.” He competed on season 10 of the show back in 2013; Bernsten made it to the Top 12 (Top 6 male dancers) before being eliminated. Incidentally, Derek Hough’s girlfriend Hayley Erbert was also part of that season and so was current “Dancing With the Stars” pro Britt Cherry.

But anyway, he said when he joined that show, he had no idea what he was doing and it was hard on him, but joining “Dancing With the Stars” was like joining a family.

“I remember when I joined ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ I was this 18-year-old chubby kid who had no idea what he was doing … when I joined ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ though, there’s so many veterans on the show that help you and mentor you, so I was very lucky. Although I will say, I was so bad at talking on camera. I definitely got better at that [over the years],” said Bersten.

Bersten also revealed in the interview that he’s “doing a few things [he] can’t talk about,” but he said that he’s “very into business” and he did say that as a gamer, he thinks the rise of virtual reality technology could make a dancing competition game a reality.

“I feel like we could do it … a virtual reality dance competition,” said Bersten. “With virtual reality now, you could easily make a dance game.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

