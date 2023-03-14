Fans Notice Chemistry Between Alan Bersten & Season 31 Star, Want Them to Date

Fans were excited to see “Dancing With the Stars” pro appear in a TikTok video along side season 31 competitor Gabby Windey. The former “Bachelorette” is on currently on the DWTS Live tour along with Bersten, and the two decided to have a bit of fun during their downtime.

In the TikTok, uploaded to Windey’s account on March 3, 2023, the reality star enlisted Bersten to do a choreographed dance with her. “He’s the main character,” she captioned the post, tagging Bersten. Windey danced in the forefront of the video while Bersten was in the background.

It didn’t take long for fans to take to the comments section of the post and express their opinions on the duo, who appear to have become fast friends over the past few months.

Many Fans Said They Would Like to See Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten Date

Windey had great success on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” make it to the finals with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy and finishing the competition in second place.

Toward the beginning of her time on the show, she split from her “Bachelorette” pick Erich Schwer. From then on, some viewers were hoping to see her make a love connection in the ballroom. Toward the end of the season, she and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino started having flirty exchanges on Instagram, leading some to think that they would become an item.

However, when Windey danced with Bersten during Halloween week (Chmerkovskiy had fallen ill), fans were quick to pick up on the chemistry between the two. From then on, many have been wanting Windey and Bersten to take their friendship to the next level. And Windey’s recent TikTok only furthered those feelings.

“This is a relationship that would make sense to me!!!” one TikTok user wrote.

“I just feel like they’d be so good together,” another comment read.

“Now this is a relationship I would get behind,” someone else added.

“I can see them together,” a fourth person said.

Fans Were Excited to See Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten Hanging Out in Florida

On February 22, 2023, Windey shared a round up of photos along with some of her “Dancing With the Stars” pals as they enjoyed some fun in the sun while visiting Florida. Toward the end of the photo dump, Windey was pictured along with Bersten as they worked on their tans.

Many fans took to the comments section of that post to say that they’d love for Windey and Bersten to date.

“You and Alan are so cute together,” one person wrote.

“Are u and Alan together?” someone else asked.

Windey previously told Entertainment Tonight that she’s open to dating. “Yeah. The dating door is open for anybody,” she said in December 2022. Windey hasn’t been in a rush to find that perfect someone, however, and appears to be focused on her career — and the DWTS tour, which is very demanding but has been a lot of fun for her.

“I think performing in front of a live audience is like a drug,” Windey told Cincinatti’s The Enquirer. I think that’s why so many people do it. It gives you such a rush that you want more and more of,” she added.

