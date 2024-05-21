DWTS Pro Drops 20 Pounds Ahead of Season 33

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has lost a good amount of weight ahead of the new season. Alan Bersten, who won the Mirrorball Trophy alongside Hannah Brown on season 28, followed a relatively strict diet to shed some serious pounds.

“In the last five weeks, I started the carnivore diet. I’m not preaching it to anyone. I did it myself. I kind of did it under like, just trying not to tell anyone and it completely changed my life,” Bersten told Us Weekly.

Bersten started his diet towards the end of the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour. He hasn’t been confirmed for season 33 of the show just yet, but he’s getting himself in tip-top shape nonetheless.

“I’m so happy and I’ve lost a lot of weight, which is insane. I really didn’t expect that. I think in five weeks, I lost like 20 pounds,” he told Us Weekly.

Alan Bersten Showed Off His Toned Physique in Miami

On May 4, Bersten shared a photo of himself without a shirt on, debuting his new look after dropping several pounds.

“I’ve got to say, I’m loving Miami!” Bersten captioned an Instagram post. In the pic, he stood on the bow of a boat wearing a pair of swim trunks and nothing more. Fans reacted to the snap in the comments section.

“Looking so good alan!!!” one person wrote.

“Miami looks good on you,” someone else added.

“What a view. (I’m not just talking about Miami),” another comment read.

“Looking good partner,” said Bersten’s season 30 partner, Amanda Kloots. She also added a flame emoji.

In addition to doing the carnivore diet, Bersten said that he has also picked up Pilates.

“I work out every day and I have a personal trainer named David and I do weight training every day but Pilates is my new secret thing. I do it every single day,” he told Us Weekly.

Alan Bersten Kept Up With His Diet & Exercise Routine While on Tour

In an interview with LA Downtown News, Bersten talked about sticking to a routine while living on a tour bus for a few months.

“You’re in a different city every day, but you still manage to find that routine, work out every day and try to eat healthy. Again, so many shows, and some days are two shows a day, so it is important to keep your body in its best physical condition. I like that when you’re dancing for two hours a day in front of thousands of people you have no choice but to go full out,” he explained.

Bersten also told the outlet that he’s grateful for the opportunity he was afforded when he got the call to join “Dancing With the Stars.”

“It’s changed my life completely because I get to live all my dreams and dance on the biggest stage possible. But just as important it has inspired so many other people to dance in some way or another,” he said.

