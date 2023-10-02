DWTS Pro Feels the Wrath of Fans Angry With His Season 32 Partner

Some people are extremely upset that Jamie Lynn Spears has been cast on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and they are taking their anger out on Alan Bersten’s Instagram feed.

Fans of Spears’ older sister, Britney Spears, are very upset to see the “Sweet Magnolias” star on the show, given that Britney Spears has spoken out about her family’s betrayal. Moreover, many Britney Spears fans have been upset with Jamie Lynn Spears because she developed a friendship with Lou Taylor — Britney Spears’ former business manager and one of the people who has been accused of supporting the singer’s conservatorship, thanks to emails supplied to the court by Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.

Now, many fans have taken to the comments section of Bersten’s posts about Jamie Lynn Spears and are trying to ensure that she’s voted off the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Expressed Wanting Jamie Lynn Spears to Be Voted Off Season 32 Soon

On September 26, 2023, the day of the season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” premiere, Bersten took to Instagram to ask fans for their support by way of their votes to keep him and Jamie Lynn Spears on the show for another week.

Many of the comments that popped up on the post, however, were anything but supportive of their partnership.

“Army, lets vote for everyone but her,” one person wrote, calling on the “Britney Army” to make a move.

“Sorry Alan, you deserve a better partner,” someone else added.

“Why would we vote for a person who aided in her sisters abuse,” a third Instagram user asked Bersten.

“We didnt forget what she did to Britney Spears. I hope she goes home soon,” a fourth comment read.

Alan Bersten Is Sticking by His Season 32 Partner

Bersten doesn’t appear to be letting the noise from Britney Spears fans get to him. In fact, he’s been ignoring the negative comments and focusing on his partner’s advancement and improvement in the competition.

“I am so proud of you @jamielynnspears you gave it everything you had last night! And you did the damn thing!!!! I can’t wait to get back into rehearsals for our next dance!!! Thank you everyone who voted for us!! Keep it up,” he captioned an Instagram post following the first dance of the season.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Bersten danced a tango to a remix of “Don’t Call Me Up” by Mabel. They managed to get a five from each of the judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli) for a total of 15 points out of a possible 30, putting them in the middle of the pack for night one.

When Jamie Lynn Spears’ casting was announced on “Good Morning America,” she said that she was looking forward to the challenge of the competition.

“I mean I don’t know if one could ever be 100% ready to take on something this big. I didn’t realize what a commitment it is. But it definitely is, I’m ready to challenge myself,” she said.

Britney Spears fans weren’t too thrilled to see that Jamie Lynn Spears made it through to week two; Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki were the first to go.

