Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Welcomes Third Child

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega announced on May 10, 2021, on Instagram that they welcomed their third child, daughter Rio Rey PenaVega.

Alexa PenaVega took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter.

“So.. we’ve been MIA these last few days,” she wrote. “Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan.”

She continued, “Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU. Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions. Much love and thanks to all the nurses, doctors from Maui to Oahu – who brought little Rio safely into this world.”

Carlos PenaVega Added a Sweet Message to His Wife

Carlos PenaVega took to Instagram to share the same message as his wife, but he shared a little bit extra near the end of it.

“Can’t wait to share the story with you all,” he wrote. “I lift up my wifey @vegaalexa on this Mother’s Day. YOU ARE A CHAMP!”

He added, “I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family.”

The Couple Announced Their Pregnancy in December 2020

The PenaVegas first announced the pregnancy in the music video for Big Time Rush’s “Beautiful Christmas.”

“This year has been a little different, but the silver lining is that it made us realize what’s really important,” a message reads at the beginning of the video. “Our family and friends! Happy Holidays from Big Time Rush.”

In the video, Alexa PenaVega showed off her baby bump for the first time, revealing that she had the words “Baby No. 3 2021” written on her belly.

Alexa PenaVega wrote on Instagram, “Update: If you haven’t watched the video you should… so glad we got to announce baby number three in this video!!! So many exciting things for 2021!”

The couple later posted their gender reveal on Instagram, showing off their sons eating a pink cake with the comment, “It’s a girl.”

The PenaVegas got engaged in 2013, according to Country Living. Carlos designed the engagement ring himself.

“We are so blessed to have been able to spend this special day with the people we love the most,” the newly engaged couple told Us Weekly when they got married in 2014. “We look forward to sharing a happy and healthy life together.”

Both PenaVegas competed on “Dancing With the Stars” during season 21 of the show.

They welcomed their first son, Ocean King PenaVega on December 7, 2018 and their second son, Kingston James PenaVega on June 30, 2019, according to the Instagram post announcing his birth.

"Dancing With the Stars" will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season.

