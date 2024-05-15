DWTS Alum Returns to Social Media After Tragic Baby Loss

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” returned to social media with a heartfelt message for her fans after experiencing a devastating loss. Season 21 contestants Carlos and Alexa PenaVega were due to welcome their fourth child in a few months. Sadly, after a difficult pregnancy, they lost the baby.

Now, after taking some time away from social media Alexa has returned.

Here’s what you need to know:

The PenaVega Family Is Doing ‘Really Well,” All Things Considered

On May 15, Alexa posted a video on her Instagram page. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared a post a week earlier for her daughter Rio’s birthday, but this new video is the first time she has opened up about her pregnancy loss.

Alexa began, “Warning, I’m most likely going to cry.” She shared she had tried to film the video several times before and always ended up crying.

“I just want to say, first off, that we’re doing well. We’re actually doing really well, considering everything,” she shared.

She explained she and Carlos had been reading everybody’s messages of support, and she said they felt all the prayers their fans sent. “Like, let me tell you, I don’t know how else we would have gotten through this season without all of you lifting us up in prayer.”

Alexa continued, “We feel it. We really, really do. I don’t care what anybody says, the power of prayer is so real.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also shared, “You know, this season, obviously, is the most traumatic thing that we’ve ever had to go through as a family, let alone, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything quite like this.”

As difficult as this season has been for the family, Alexa noted, “It’s been really incredible to see how God has just moved through our family during this time.”

Alexa & Carlos Have Found Peace Through the Pain

Alexa also noted, “We have felt, obviously, a lot of pain. Also, a lot of peace…This season I have learned so much about pain with purpose.”

She told her followers that losing the baby they named Indy was “very hard,” and this has been “a very hard season for us to navigate.” At the same time, Alexa added, “I don’t think I’ve ever surrendered this way to God like this in my life.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran shared, “Let me tell you, Indy’s little life has transformed us. Like, completely. Our family’s never been stronger. My faith has never been stronger. My marriage has never been stronger.””

Alexa further noted, “Her life was so purposeful in just that short little bit that we had her. And while she may not have taken a breath here on Earth, she did not go without purpose.”

Fans and colleagues of the PenaVega family flooded Alexa’s Instagram post with notes of love and support.

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” and Hallmark alum Danica McKellar left a lengthy comment. In part, she wrote, “So much beauty in hearing of Indy’s incredible impact. And with this video, her life has become a true blessing to us all.”

A follower wrote, “My favorite family, you are so strong, thank you for always being so real & honest. I’m sorry you’re going through this, you guys are so loved and we’re always here for you!”