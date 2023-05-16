DWTS Cast Member Is Ready for a Big Promotion

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to kick off in the fall of 2023 and fans are already talking about who might be part of the cast.

With so many of the pros welcoming babies in 2022 and 2023, many expect that some of the mamas won’t be competing on the show, though Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Daniella Karagach, and Jenna Johnson have all made it clear that they want to be in the ballroom when the new season rolls around. It seems as though Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold may take some time off, however.

Couple that with Cheryl Burke’s decision to retire from the show and there could be an open spot or two for troupe members to step in. One of those troupe members hoping for a promotion is Alexis Warr — and fans are totally on board.

Alexis Warr Is Awaiting an ‘Announcement’ About Her Future on DWTS

Warr was part of the troupe on season 31 and toured with the crew as well, but she is ready to take on the show as a pro. She expressed such in an interview with The U.S. Sun.

“I will say the show loves to keep us on our toes, literally. But yeah, they won’t tell us till very last minute,” she said. “So, right now I’m just kind of doing what I can to prepare for the possibility of becoming a pro and just working on chasing my dreams and doing dance jobs here and there. And yeah, just trying to keep my brain and body occupied before, you know, that big announcement,” she added.

Warr is a professional dancer who won season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“Thank you so much to my amazing sytycd family. It was an honor to be a part of season 17. I truly enjoyed every phase of this process. And I’m so grateful for my top 12 family. Every one of you mean so much to me and I’m so grateful and honored to have shared the stage and this experience with all of you,” she captioned an Instagram post in August 2022 following her win.

She got a bit of a taste of the life of a DWTS pro when she filled in for Daniella Karagach during one week of season 31, performing with Joseph Baena when Karagach was sick. Now, she seems ready to take on the gig in a full-time role.

Fans Want Alexis Warr & Ezra Sosa to Join the DWTS Pro List

Following Warr’s interview with The U.S. Sun, some fans took to Reddit to discuss what she had to say and to share their feelings of her potentially taking the next step in her DWTS career.

“Oh, that pro spot is coming. I have no doubt of it. Her star is rising rapidly and I just know she’ll shine even brighter this year,” one Redditor wrote.

“She made some really good points and said some lovely things! I agree, I think she will without a doubt be made pro this year,” someone else added.

“Alexis NEEDS to be made a pro. Please this is all I wish for season 32,” a third person said.

Another Reddit user would also like to see troupe member Ezra Sosa land a spot amongst the pros for season 32.

“I hope her & Ezra get promoted to pros she did well last season and Ezra I think is due a pro slot since he’s been on the side the past 2 Seasons,” a comment read.

