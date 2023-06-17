DWTS Host Teases Something New for Season 32

Alfonso Ribeiro teased big changes for “Dancing With the Stars.”

The DWTS season 19 mirrorball champion was brought on as co-host of the celebrity ballroom competition in 2022 alongside Tyra Banks. When Banks announced she was leaving “Dancing With the Stars” after three seasons, ABC revealed that former DWTS pro dancer and judge Julianne Hough would take her place as co-host next to Ribeiro.

In a June 2023 interview, Ribeiro gushed about his “chemistry” with Hough, then teased the two may even go where no DWTS co-hosts have ever gone before.

Alfonso Ribeiro Said He Has Been Learning Dance Moves for a Possible DWTS Dance With Julianne Hough

Ribeiro, 51, spoke out about the new season of DWTS in a June interview with Entertainment Tonight. The TV host first noted that while he was “sad” to see Banks go, he’s excited to team up with Hough for season 32.

“Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We’ve known each other for so long,” he said. “Our energy just feels so right.”

Because both Ribeiro and Hough are both mirrorball winners – he won season 19 with Witney Carson, while pro dancer Hough won back-to-back seasons with celebrity partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves – Ribeiro noted that they know ”exactly” what it takes to win the competition. He then teased that his role – and Hough’s — could involve dancing again.

“Funny enough, Julianne and I might end up dancing a little bit. That might happen,” Ribeiro said, before adding that veteran DWTS pro dancer Emma Slater “has been taking me into the dance studio twice a week” to practice some dance moves.

Julianne Hough’s Brother Derek Previously Predicted That the New Co-Hosting Team Could End Up Dancing

For 28 seasons, original “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron kept his role strictly to hosting, and Banks didn’t bust any moves when she served as his replacement from 2020 to 2022. But because Ribeiro and Hough are both experienced dancers, it would not be a surprise if fans saw them do more than just introduce and interview the celebrity couples next season.

Hough’s brother, six-time mirrorball champ turned DWTS judge, Derek Hough, has already predicted it could happen. When his sister’s new role as co-host was announced, Derek told TV Insider he was “super excited” about it, then said he’s like to see her dance with Ribeiro. “When I heard about her coming on as co-host, I thought, ‘Oh, that makes sense,’” Derek said. “She’s fun and vibrant. …she knows the show. She and Alfonso will be a powerhouse team. I could see them busting out and doing a dance together.”

And Bergeron also referenced Hough and Ribeiro’s pasts as dancers on the show when he posted a congratulatory message to them. In April 2023, Bergeron posted photos of him with Hough and Ribeiro to Instagram with the caption, “Glad the show’s in good hands. Their feet ain’t bad, either.”

Julianne Hough replied in the comment section to tell the longtime ABC host, “These feet could never fill your shoes, but I’ll bring my own and hope I do you proud! I absolutely learned from the best!”

