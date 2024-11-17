DWTS Cast Member Upset Over Injury

“Dancing With the Stars” cast member Alfonso Ribeiro isn’t too happy that his ankle injury made headlines.

The show’s co-host sprained his ankle while filming footage for the holidays at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and video of the aftermath was shared online. A few days later, TMZ caught up with Ribeiro at LAX and chatted with him about his injury, first asking him what the verdict was.

“There’s no verdict,” Ribeiro, 53, told the reporter. “Got a little treatment and I’ll be back 100% in no time,” he continued. “Imma be fine,” he added.

Ribeiro admitted that he doesn’t remember exactly what happened but he just rolled his ankle and that was that. When asked if he was surprised that the injury made headlines, he responded, “I’m pissed off that it made the news.”

Alfonso Ribeiro Was Seen in a Wheelchair at Walt Disney World

Ribeiro and his DWTS co-host Julianne Hough were together when Ribeiro’s ankle went out. In video posted by TMZ, he could be seen holding on to Hough and someone else with his foot elevated until someone got him a seat.

As the outlet first reported, it is believed that Ribeiro stepped on a trolley car rail somewhere in the Magic Kingdom theme park, twisting his ankle. This isn’t an uncommon thing at the park, as the tracks run through Town Square and down Main Street USA.

Eye witnesses said that the DWTS co-host needed to be taken away via wheelchair and at least one person said they witnessed him vomit in a nearby trashcan — perhaps from the pain. However, Disney goers at the park the next day saw Ribeiro filming and he appeared to be doing okay.

In TMZ’s airport video, Ribeiro wasn’t using crutches. However, he didn’t do much dancing on the show’s 500th episode, which aired days later.

“500 episodes of DWTS! What an accomplishment! How lucky am I to be part of such an amazing show. Can’t thank our cast, crew and most importantly the fans for getting us here! Here’s to 500 more,” the Mirrorball champ captioned an Instagram post the day after the big show.

Many fans praised him for doing a great job as the show’s host, including former pro Maks Chmerkovskiy.

“The show is in great shape also because you’re doing fantastic job! Keep up the great work,” Chmerkovskiy said.

Fans Reacted to Alfonso Ribeiro’s Injury

Shortly after Ribeiro’s injury was reported, some fans took to Reddit to react.

“Those train rails are dangerous!!! I have rolled my ankle on it once as well. Why the heck didn’t they cover it up with a dance floor? It shouldn’t be that hard to do if they are going to block off that street anyway. I can’t imagine wearing heels and dancing on the tracks,” one person wrote.

“Oh no!!!! Wishing him a speedy recovery,” someone else added.

“Sending positive healing energy across the universe to Mr Ribeiro,” a third comment read.

“What is it with this season & ankle issues? Rylee, Emma, and now Alfonso…sheesh,” a fourth Redditor pointed out.

