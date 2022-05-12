DWTS Cast Member Talks About Overzealous Fans

In a new interview, “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that he gets asked to do The Carlton in public all the time and he’s kind of tired of it.

Ribeiro Told Jimmy Kimmel That He Gets Asked to do The Carlton ‘Pretty Much Every Day’

In an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the actor and “America’s Funniest Videos” host said that if he leaves the house, he is going to get asked to do The Carlton, his iconic dance from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“Don’t worry, I’m not gonna ask you to do the dance,” Kimmel said right at the top of the interview, and he added with a laugh, “You must wanna kill people when they ask you to do that, right?”

Ribeiro laughed too and said, “I won’t say ‘kill,’ but I don’t have a love for it like they do.”

He went on to say:

I typically get asked to do the dance pretty much every day of my life if I go outside. If I go anywhere, I just randomly hear people [screaming] “DO THE DANCE!” and you’re like, “I’m not dancing for you. I’m a Black guy, I’m not dancing for you. It’s not gonna happen.”

He said it’s especially weird trying to figure out what they must be thinking to just randomly ask a stranger to dance for them right there on the street or wherever.

“The weird part for me is trying to understand what’s happening in their head,” said Ribeiro. “Like what makes you think that you’re just gonna ask a random person to dance for you and they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh my gawd, I’ve been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, let me get into character!’ I don’t get it. It’s not gonna happen.”

Ribeiro definitely doesn’t hate doing The Carlton in general — he busted it out at a celebrity golf tournament in 2021. But it’s easy to see how it would be weird to be yelled at on the street about it.

He Also Told a Funny Story About Starring in a Tap-Dancing Musical When He Didn’t Know How to Tap Dance

Ribeiro has been in show business since he was a young kid, recounting for Kimmel how at the age of 11, he was cast in the Broadway production of “The Tap Dance Kid” and didn’t know how to tap dance — but he was such a natural dancer that he could learn pretty much anything.

“I was a good dancer, I could learn how to dance, I could learn to do pretty much anything, right? So I did a Broadway show called ‘The Tap Dance Kid,’ but I got the job having never tap-danced. … I learned to tap dance for a whole year and then we premiered on Broadway,” said Ribeiro.

He also sold an “Alfonso Ribeiro Breakdance Board and Book,” which was basically a book about breakdancing and a piece of cardboard, he joked with Kimmel, but the funniest part was that he didn’t even know how to breakdance.

“The greatest thing about that commercial was that I actually didn’t really know how to breakdance. I wasn’t a breakdancer. My brothers were and in the commercial, they were the ones doing all the moves,” said the actor.

His natural talent certainly explains him running away with “Dancing With the Stars” season 19. He was the frontrunner from the very first episode — and fans definitely lost it when he finally busted out The Carlton during his week four jazz routine to “It’s Not Unusual” with his partner Witney Carson. They received four 10s for that dance and went on to win the season.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

