WATCH: Alfonso Ribeiro Busts Out ‘The Carlton’ At Celebrity Golf Tourney

At a recent celebrity golf tournament, former Dancing With the Stars champ Alfonso Ribeiro busted out his signature dance “The Carlton” from his time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to celebrate his win. Check out the video below.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Partner Macklemore Won the Celebrity Tournament

Last weekend, Ribeiro and singer Macklemore were paired together for the Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. They won the five-hole tournament, competing against actor Bill Murray and former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald, and Miss America 2015 Kira K. Dixon and actress Kathryn Newton of Big Little Lies and The Society.

According to Sky Sports, each hole was worth a set amount ranging from $100,000 to half a million dollars. There were also three challenges the golfers competed in during the tournament that brought the total to $1.6 million for the Monterey Peninsula Foundation charities. Ribeiro was the MVP of the tournament, winning the long-drive contest and also sinking a long birdie putt on the final hole to bring it home for his team.

After he did his classic “Carlton,” he told Sky Sports, “We all need a little bit of laughter. We need a smile. We need a timeout. And hopefully, this last two hours was a wonderful timeout for everyone to experience golf in a different way.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am did not feature amateur golfers competing alongside professionals. Daniel Berger won the 2021 tournament.

Ribeiro Charmed DWTS Fans When He Competed

Ribeiro competed on season 19 of Dancing With the Stars in 2014 alongside professional partner Witney Carson in what was just her second season as a professional partner on the show. They took home the Mirrorball Trophy in dominant fashion, earning or tying the top score in nine weeks.

They waited until week four to incorporate “The Carlton” into their dance when they performed a jazz number to Tom Jones’ song “It’s Not Unusual.” Seeing his iconic dance from Fresh Prince earned wild cheers from the audience and a perfect score from the judges.

In an interview with ABC News after he finally did “The Carlton” on Dancing With the Stars, Ribeiro said he is glad that the dance brings people joy.

“I love the Carlton dance. I love how it makes people feel. I certainly don’t do it a lot. But I love the fact that people have this nostalgic look at that dance,” said Ribeiro, adding, “I’ve been wanting to do this for them forever, and this is a moment I dreamed about for many years. I went back. I went back in time.”

After winning the Mirrorball Trophy, Ribeiro went on to take over for Tom Bergeron as the host of America’s Funniest Videos, a role he still holds today.

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

