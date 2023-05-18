Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter Had ‘Emergency Surgery’ After Accident

Alfonso Ribeiro’s daughter is on the mend after undergoing “emergency surgery.” His youngest child, 4-year-old Ava, was taken to the hospital after she fell off her sit-down scooter, Ribeiro explained via “Live With Kelly and Mark” on May 16, per People. The accident happened the day before her fourth birthday, he said.

“My daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery,” Ribeiro said. “So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin.”

As far as the recovery goes, Ribeiro said on “Live With Kelly and Mark” that it would be a “long process,” according to People.

Ribeiro, 51, first alerted fans about Ava’s accident via Instagram on May 12. He posted a picture that showed the skin missing from Ava’s face and arms.

“Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4,” he wrote. “Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery.”

Ribeiro is best known for his role as Carlton on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which aired from 1990 to 1996, according to the Internet Movie Database.

He won the hearts of fans and judges in 2014 when he competed on season 19 of “Dancing with the Stars” with his partner, Witney Carson. Ribeiro returned as co-host on season 31 of “DWTS” in 2022, and will continue to co-host for season 32 with Julianne Hough, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Ribeiro worked with Tyra Banks for one season before she left and handed over the position to Hough.

Banks approved of her successor. “She has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!” the former supermodel told Us Weekly.

Ribeiro Said His Wife Predicted Ava’s Accident

Ribeiro said that his wife, Angela, had a “feeling” something bad would happen to their youngest child days before Ava fell off her scooter.

“The hard part of it is that my wife really listens to her intuitions and she actually on Thursday bought everyone into the kitchen and told everyone, ‘I have a feeling my daughter is going to the ER this week,” Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuels on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” per People. “Do not let her do anything that she can get hurt doing.'”

“That obviously wasn’t listened to,” the DWTS host added, according to People. “And so my nanny was running back into the house to get pads and stuff and [Ava] went on a little sit-down scooter anyway.”

In her Instagram post about the accident on May 12, Angela confirmed that she predicted Ava would get hurt.

“My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today,” she wrote. “I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava’s birthday party that “we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit.” I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words.”

“Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year-old, but she was a trooper,” Angela continued. “Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.”

Ribeiro and Angela have three children together: Ava, and two sons: Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln, 9, and Anders Reyn, 8. Sienna, the 20-year-old daughter of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum, is his child from his relationship with his ex-wife, ex-wife Robin Stapler, per People. They were married from 2002 to 2006, the outlet wrote.

Ribeiro and Angela have been married since 2012.

Angela Ribeiro Has ‘Unfortunately’ Always Been Psychic

Ribeiro said that his wife has always had psychic abilities.

“Unfortunately, most of her life. She very rarely gets things wrong and sees things coming,” Ribeiro said on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” per People. “You don’t always listen to that feeling, and I think that all mothers have that beautiful intuition.”

Riberio told Ripa and Consuelos that most mothers get these types of feelings.

“That was very specific but all mothers have that intuition,” he continued on the daytime talk show, as noted by the publication. “You carry this soul around in your body for nine months; there is a connection that men can never understand that women have with their babies. And she felt something that unfortunately everyone didn’t abide by that information.”

At her birthday party, Ava wore a purple princess dress and smiled for the camera. “I’m so proud of how well she handled everything,” the “DWTS” host wrote via Instagram. “She’s so brave strong and creative. I love everything about my little girl.”

Still, the recovery has been painful for Ribeiro’s child — but he thanked his daughter for being strong and his wife for sticking by Ava’s side.

“I’m forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time,” he wrote on Instagram. “Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two hero’s.”

Season 32 of “DWTS” is slated to start in the fall.