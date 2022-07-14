Mirrorball Champion Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as Host

Actor and Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro is set to join “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 as one of the show’s host. Tyra Banks, who has been the host of the show since season 29, is also set to return to the ballroom.

The news was set to release during the Thursday, July 14, 2022 episode of “Good Morning America,” but People released the news early in a now-deleted article. Luckily for fans, the news was caught and shared around before it was deleted. It was also picked up by PopCulture.

Ribeiro has been a fan-favorite winner to get the position of host on the show since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired ahead of season 29. He won the Mirrorball trophy in 2014 and has been the host of ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” since 2015.

Some Fans Thought Banks Was Out

Some fans thought that Banks would not be returning to the ballroom after “Dancing With the Stars” announced the show would be moving to Disney+ rather than airing on ABC.

Speculation about Banks’ possible exit continued when it was announced by Variety that former showrunner Conrad Green would be returning for the upcoming season. Green was the show’s executive producer from 2005 to May 2014. He earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations during his time with the show.

Green was the replacement for Andrew Llinares, who stepped down from his post on the show in March 2022. He was with “Dancing With the Stars” for four years and is often blamed for the show’s firing of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Some fans have been calling for Banks to exit the show ahead of season 31, with some even resurfacing a petition to have the reality TV star and supermodel fired from “Dancing With the Stars” altogether in 2021.

Some people thought Banks was hinting that she was done with “Dancing With the Stars” in early 2022 when she went relatively quiet on social media. The host did not react when the move to Disney+ was announced, though most of the cast did.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Returns in September 2022

According to Kristyn Burtt, an entertainment reporter who often has insider knowledge on dance competitions including “Dancing With the Stars,” the new season of the show will premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022.

“You already know #DWTS is moving to Disney + and Conrad Green is returning as the executive producer, would you also like to know the premiere date?” she wrote in the caption, including the date at the tail-end of the video posted.

There has been no word on the time that the show will air, though it’s likely at 8 p.m. coast-to-coast now that it will be airing live on a streaming service.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough have each confirmed that they will be returning to the judging panel. Burtt has said there could be “three judges if there are budget cuts.” She also acknowledged that there has been “no word on Len yet” as of June 14.

Some fans think Len Goodman could be replaced, as he is the only judge who has not announced that he’ll be returning to the show for the upcoming season.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sets Wedding Date

