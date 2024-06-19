Alfonso Ribeiro Teases DWTS Season 33 Dance

Alfonso Ribeiro is getting ready for the 33rd season of ”Dancing With the Stars.”

In June 2024, the 52-year-old ABC host teased that he is working on a promo for the upcoming season of the celebrity ballroom competition—and that it will involve a “full dance.” The former mirrorball champ also admitted that his dance moves are a little rusty.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alfonso Ribeiro Needed a Hot Tub Soak After Rehearsals For a DWTS Season 33 Promo

Ribeiro won season 19 of “Dancing with the Stars” with pro partner Witney Carson before being named the host of the long-running ballroom competition show in season 32 alongside co-host Julianne Hough.

In June 2024, the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star revealed that for season 33, one of the promos he will be in will feature a full dance routine.

On June 18, Ribeiro posted to Instagram as he soaked in a hot tub after a long day of rehearsals. “This is where you go after rehearsal for a @dancingwiththestars promo shoot where you have to learn an entire dance. Wish me luck,” he captioned the pic.

Several “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers commented on the post.

“YOU DONT NEED LUCK. Maybe an epsom salt bath but that’s on you 😂,” wrote pro dancer Emma Slater.

“Crushed it !!!!!!” added Sasha Farber.

This isn’t the first time Ribeiro has danced in a DWTS promo. In 2023, he and Hough teamed up for a promo that featured a cha cha and quickstep, according to E! News.

Ribeiro also teased future dances with his co-host, who won two DWTS mirrorball trophies herself. “We know exactly [what it takes],” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2023.”Funny enough, Julianne and I might end up dancing a little bit. That might happen.”

Alfonso Ribeiro Has Joked That He’s Following in Former DWTS Host Tom Bergeron’s Footsteps

Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron never did any dancing on the show, but he has joked about it. In June 2024, he received the inaugural Sam Rubin Award at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards—and it was presented to him by Ribeiro.

In his acceptance speech, Bergeron joked about how Ribeiro has replaced him on two TV shows already. “Not a lot of people realize, Alfonso and I have kind of a barter arrangement,” Bergeron said in his speech. “In return for him hosting ‘America’ Funniest Videos’ and now ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I get to do the Fresh Prince reunion. But I have to learn his damn dance.”

Ribeiro has also joked about his career path mimicking Bergeron’s.

“Tom and I talk every once in a while,” he told Entertainment Tonight in a 2022 interview. “I’m like, Tom needs to get another big show because when AFV and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ end, I need another job that I need to get, right? Listen, I don’t care. Get a good one, and when you’re done doing it, I’ll come get that one. We joke all the time about that. I follow in his footsteps, for real.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Ahead of Season 33