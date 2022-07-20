Why DWTS Might Bring Back a Fan-Favorite Feature

The addition of Mirrorball-winning celebrity Alfonso Ribeiro as the new co-host of “Dancing With the Stars” has us excited that the show is bringing back a feature that some fans love — the skybox.

Here’s what Ribeiro said and why we think that means the skybox is returning:

Ribeiro Said He is Going to Focus on Interviewing the Contestants & Pros

"It feels great. Obviously, I’ve been a big fan of the show since the very beginning and to now be a co-host on the show and being back in the ballroom with all of my friends; they feel like family" — @alfonso_ribeiro on joining @officialdwts as a co-host! https://t.co/AsuWXle3k2 pic.twitter.com/zIJfla6nlY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2022

In an interview with “Good Morning America” about his new hosting gig on “Dancing WIth the Stars,” the actor talked about how they are currently “figuring it all out” in terms of what his role will be, but then he went on to describe a role that sounds a lot like what Erin Andrews used to do on the show and it makes us think the skybox interview space might be returning.

“We’re figuring it all out, but mostly I’ll be with the dancers and celebrities and interviewing and getting them to talk about their week and what they’ve been going through — their dances and what do they think of the judges’ scores and that kind of stuff,” said Ribeiro.

He added, “My goal is to bring the fun and the loving and the energy and the laughter back to the ballroom.”

The skybox has come and gone several times over the course of “Dancing With the Stars” 30 seasons. It is where hosts Samantha Harris, then later Brooke Burke and Erin Andrews often conducted interviews with the pros and celebrities, so perhaps that is what the show is thinking about doing with Ribeiro.

One Twitter user certainly thinks the height difference between Ribeiro and current host Tyra Banks will look “ridiculous unless Alfonso is elsewhere conducting interviews,” which caused “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt to suggest, “Hopefully, the skybox (or something similar) returns.”

Some of the fans certainly miss it. During season 30, one fan tweeted, “I love how [‘Strictly Come Dancing’] still uses the skybox, I appreciate everything DWTS took away from us.”

The cast loved the skybox too — they were often posting behind-the-scenes photos from there, like this one of Tristan MacManus, Ricki Lake and Carson Kressley with host Burke, this photo with Apolo Anton Ohno and Emmitt Smith, or this one with Rumer Willis and Peta Murgatroyd.

Ribeiro Also Said The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros ‘Feel Like Family’

When asked how excited he is to be joining “Dancing With the Stars,” Ribeiro said that he has always felt like he was part of the “Dancing With the Stars” family and he’s so excited to be back in the ballroom with all of his friends.

“Obviously, I’ve been a big fan of the show from the very beginning and to now be a co-host on the show and be back in the ballroom with all of my friends — they feel like family,” said Ribeiro. “I mean, trust me, Thanksgiving at my house is pretty much a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ all-star edition.”

Ribeiro also said that he’s not a complete stranger to hosting the show. He reminded Lara Spencer that he once hosted “Dancing With the Stars” when former host Tom Bergeron had to miss an episode, though he does think his new role will be very different from that experience.

“I had to host one time before when Tom had to bow out for one episode, so I did host the show, so I kind of have a good feeling as to what that’s going to be like. I think my role is going to be very different than obviously it was for filling in for Tom,” said the actor.

The cast is definitely excited to have him back. Former host Bergeron posted to Instagram that this is “one of [the show’s] smartest decisions,” in addition to bringing back original showrunner and executive producer Conrad Green, and host Andrews chimed in on the post to say she agrees on both counts. And when Ribeiro said in the comments that he hopes he does Bergeron proud, Bergeron replied, “I have no doubt [you will].”

Many of the pros posted their excitement about Ribeiro joining the cast to their Instagram stories on the day it was announced, and his “Dancing With the Stars” partner Witney Carson wrote a heartfelt message to him on Instagram.

“Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars … how grateful I am to have your friendship all these years and to have these monumental memories together. I was just a baby, at 18 years old when I got you as a partner and you made my dreams reality! I cannot wait to hopefully be on that stage with you once again, and watch you light it up,” wrote Carson.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Former Pro Hints at Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’