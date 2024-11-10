DWTS Co-Host Alfonso Ribeiro Injured in Disney World

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Alfonso Ribeiro was injured during a performance in Disney World. According to video posted by TMZ, the show’s co-host stepped on a trolley rail at Magic Kingdom and “rolled his ankle.”

In the video, the former Mirrorball Trophy winner was being held up by Julianne Hough and someone else, keeping his right leg off the ground. Hough appeared mildly concerned as someone went and grabbed a chair for Ribeiro, 53, to sit in.

As the site points out, he appeared to be in a good amount of pain. Someone even told the outlet that Ribeiro got sick in a nearby trashcan. Other sources said that Ribeiro was moved to a wheelchair and received supportive cheers from the crowd as he was wheeled away.

A source told TMZ that the ankle injury is “minor” and that the former “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star will be okay.

Ribeiro and Hough were on-hand to film two holiday specials at the Happiest Place on Earth. The pre-taped shows will air on Thanksgiving Day and on Christmas Day.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Ribeiro for comment.

Fans Shared Videos From the Rehearsals

Prior to Ribeiro’s injury, he was dancing on Main Street USA alongside Hough and other dancers. In one video shared on TikTok, Hough was dressed in a sparkly gold ensemble while Ribeiro appeared more causally in khaki-colored slacks, a blue T-shirt, and a pair of sneakers.

In another video posted on TikTok, Ribeiro evidently had a costume change. He was in a blue suit with a golden-hued collared shirt. Hough had a wardrobe change as well, as she was seen in a long-sleeved red dress.

Derek Hough Hosted the Event With His Sister in 2023

The Walt Disney World Christmas celebration and parade is pre-taped and airs live on ABC on December 25. According to the Disney Tourist Blog, theme park goers can catch glimpses of the festivities when filming is underway. In 2024, the filming dates were November 9 and 10.

In past years, DWTS judge Derek Hough has been tapped to host the Christmas celebration at Walt Disney World alongside his sister. This year, however, it appears as though Ribeiro took Hough’s place. It’s unclear if Derek Hough has any role in this year’s show.

He is currently on his first-ever holiday tour with his wife, Hayley Erbert. It’s possible that his tour schedule kept him from taking part in the Disney festivities.