Alfonso Ribeiro ‘So Excited’ After DWTS Promotion

“Dancing With the Stars” host Alfonso Ribeiro is excited about his new co-host in the ballroom and his upgrade in duties.

Ribeiro re-posted the Variety article about him moving to the emcee role and Hough joining as a co-host on Instagram after it was revealed that Tyra Banks won’t return.

“So excited @juleshough @dancingwiththestars will be great to share the stage with you,” he wrote.

Hough will be taking over Alfonso Ribeiro’s duties in the skybox, as Ribeiro moves to Banks’s old role to emcee the series. Julianne’s extensive experience in ballroom dance will allow her to have meaningful questions for professional dancers and celebrities after their performances.

Hough Is ‘So Excited’ To Join the Show

Julianne Hough is set to join the competition as a co-host after Tyra Banks revealed she will no longer be on the show, according to the March 20, 2023, report by Variety.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne told Variety. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.”

Hough later shared that she first joined “Dancing With the Stars” in 2006, won two seasons, was a judge on the show, and will now move into the only role she has not held previously.

Carrie Ann Inaba congratulated Hough on the new role.

Inaba took some time off from her break from social media to welcome Hough on Instagram on March 22, 2023.

“I interrupt my social media break with this: I’m elated that @juleshough will be back in the ballroom,” Inaba wrote. “She will have done it all, she’s danced, she’s judged, she’s won, and now she’s co-hosting with @therealalfonsoribeiro! I can only say, that it’s a natural fit and it’s just testimony to the family spirit at @dancingwiththestars.”

She added, “She may already have a real brother on the panel, but she feels like a sister to me as well. Welcome back Julianne! Looking forward to a fantastic season with you! Love you my little sister!”

There Will be 3 Judges on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32

There will officially be only three judges in the ballroom for season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” moving back to a smaller panel after multiple seasons that featured four judges. Len Goodman, who was a judge on the show for nearly 30 seasons, announced his retirement at the end of season 31.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will be the judges, though there will likely also be guest judges every few episodes.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+. No professional dancers have been announced as part of the cast, and there will be no celebrity cast announcements until later in the year.