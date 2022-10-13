DWTS Star Reacts to Host Calling Her His Wife’s Name

On “Dancing with the Stars,” Tyra Banks is often called out for the mistakes that she makes. But it looks like her co-host isn’t immune to similar slip-ups.

On the most recent episode of the Disney+ dancing show, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro was called out when he called a contestant by the wrong name. Ribeiro, who won the season 19 mirrorball trophy, was announced as a “DWTS” co-host alongside Banks in July. His skybox commentary is usually flawless, but he recently made a mistake when talking to season 31 contestant Shangela. The three-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant is the first drag queen to ever compete on “DWTS,” per People.

On the “Disney Plus Night” episode of “DWTS,” Shangela poked fun at Ribeiro for accidentally calling her “Angela” earlier in the season.

“The real question is: Did you learn my name?” she cracked, to which Ribeiro admitted, “The last couple of weeks, I did actually say your name a couple of times wrong. I did say Angela, which is my wife’s name, so it was a term of endearment.”

Shangela told Ribeiro that she loves him and added, “You’re my Alfondo!”

Shangela Revealed She’s Okay With Alfonso Ribeiro’s Mistake

Viewers reacted to Ribeiro’s faux pas on social media.

“Shangela calling out Alfonso for always getting her name wrong like he was speechless,” one fan tweeted.

“NOT SHANGELA DRAGGING ALFONSO IM CRYING,” another wrote.

“Can we get [Alfonso Ribeiro] to learn the names of people if [DWTS] is going to continue allowing him to present?! Like this is embarrassing for national television! Do better #shangela @itsSHANGELA,” another added.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shangela joked that as long as she gets good scores, she can be called “anything.”

“I have such a great time and so much fun with Alfonso and his wife’s name’s Angela, so I get it, trust me,” she added. “I’ve been called worse things in my life than just Angela. But I will say that it’s so much fun to be able to have these fun exchanges with people here.”

Tyra Banks Also Got Called Out For a Name Mistake the Same Night

Ribeiro isn’t the only “Dancing With the Stars” host that has problems with a cast member’s name.

According to The Sun, during the same episode, Banks mispronounced pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s name when announcing his dance with partner Heidi D’Amelio. After Banks called the Russian dancer, “Artem Chi-ven-sev,” his wife, former “DWTS” contestant Nikki Bella, called out Banks on social media. “Tyra it’s CHIGvintsev lol N #DWTS,” Bella tweeted.

Banks also came under fire after she issued an apology for a previous week’s mistake and screwed up the name of a contestant’s boyfriend as she noted he was in the audience. After she mistakenly called contestant Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend, Landon Barker, “Logan” on the October 3, 2022 “DWTS” episode, she offered him an apology a week later—and called him “Logan” by mistake again.

“Okay, I just said it backwards again,” Banks said. “What is wrong with me with this? Why can’t I get this right? … That is what live TV is, it is lots of mistakes. We keep it real because it’s live. I apologize again.”

