DWTS Star Shares Update on Son’s Injury: ‘That’s Part of the Game’

“Dancing with the Stars” co-host Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife Angela have a busy, active family. Unfortunately, sometimes that leads to injuries. The latest injury in the family was to the couple’s son, AJ, and the DWTS star shared an update on how well his son has healed.

“He’s doing fine. The black eye is gone. He’s back to playing baseball and injuring more parts of his body every day,” Ribeiro told People.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alfonso Ribeiro’s Son AJ Was Injured at Baseball Practice

On June 14, Angela shared a video on her Instagram page that showed the couple’s oldest son AJ, 10, with a black eye. She included a string of hashtags in the caption, including one that indicated AJ’s injury came from playing baseball.

The “Dancing with the Stars” host shared an update on AJ’s injury with People on June 24. Alfonso indicated his son was “doing fine” and revealed additional details about how the injury occurred.

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host noted, “When you play baseball, you’re gonna get hit with a ball at some point or another, right?”

Alfonso explained the eye injury came during a baseball practice. The coach hit the ball, and AJ was “fielding the ball at shortstop.”

“It caught a bad hop, hit him in the eye. There you go. Story’s complete. It’s part of baseball,” Alfonso continued.

He also noted, “That’s part of the game. The field is imperfect. It isn’t always great grass, right? The dirt isn’t smooth all the time.”

DWTS Fans Sent AJ Their Well Wishes for a Speedy Recovery

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion and co-host quipped that getting injured is “just what [AJ] does.”

Alfonso added, “He finds new ways to injure himself on a daily basis. And it’s called 10, and being a boy. I love it.”

When Angela initially posted a reel on Instagram about AJ’s black eye, she included details about what she felt helped her son heal quickly.

She listed a handful of homeopathic options she utilized and showed how much AJ’s eye healed in just five days.

After Alfonso’s update on AJ’s recovery, fans took to social media to wish the young boy well.

One fan posted on X, formerly Twitter, “So sad about little AJ getting hurt but glad he’s healing well!”

Another tweeted, “Wishing the best for little AJ as he recovers from his baseball mishap. Stay strong and keep playing!”

Someone else added, “Wow! So proud of young AJ for healing after that tough baseball incident. Keep pushing forward!”

After Angela initially posted on Instagram about AJ’s injury, fans sent their well wishes.

“Oh I hope he’s ok no permanent damage to his vision or any bones. Poor little man,” one Instagram user commented.

“Love this! Queen of holistic knowledge, 👑” another wrote.

“Hope your son is OK and feeling better now that looks so terrible. I’m sorry that that happened to him, ❤️‍🩹” read someone else’s comment on Instagram.

Angela and Alfondo have two more children together. Anders is 9, and Ava is 5. The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host also has an older daughter, Sienna, 21.