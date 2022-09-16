Alfonso Ribeiro Warned Tom Bergeron of DWTS Cohosting Gig Ahead of Time

Alfonso Ribeiro has joined “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 31 of the show, joining Tyra Banks as co-host.

Ribeiro has hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” since 2015 when he took over from Tom Bergeron. Now, Ribeiro is following in Bergeron’s footsteps once again, as Bergeron was the host of “Dancing With the Stars” until season 29 when Tyra Banks took over.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star shared that he spoke with Bergeron after agreeing to take over hosting duties.

Ribeiro Says Bergeron Did Not Give Him Advice

Ribeiro spoke with Us Weekly ahead of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premiere, and he shared what Bergeron said after he told him the news.

“We have talked,” he shared. “I wouldn’t say that he gave advice because [it would be] essentially the same advice he offered me when I was doing ‘America’s Funniest Videos,’ which was, ‘Be you.’ We have enough respect for each other that I wanted to talk to him as a friend. I wanted to let him know how it went down [with] all the love and respect that I have for Tom.”

Ribeiro added, “He will always be near and dear to my heart in every way. I continue to say that I’m building my career on what Tom Bergeron leaves behind. I’m very upset he doesn’t have a big job right now because when all this ends, I got to go to the next job. I keep joking with him about it. I’m like, ‘Dude, I need you to get something big because then that’s my next job.”

Ribeiro got the phone call from “Dancing With the Stars” while on a road trip in his RV, he told UsWeekly.

“I get a phone call saying, ‘Hey, can you hop on a call tomorrow morning? We want to talk about you being one of our hosts,'” he told the outlet. “And I was [ready to say] ‘OK.’ There was no hesitation. It was a very simple yes.”

The Co-Host Will be in the Skybox

Ribeiro will be taking over the duties inside the skybox, which is a feature many fans wanted to come back for the upcoming season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season premiere, showrunner Conrad Green spoke a bit about why Ribeiro was brought back to the show and what his duties would be.

“One is we needed a way of getting the people off the floor so that we can clear the floor because we don’t have ad breaks,” Green shared about why they decided to have two hosts for season 31. “That coincided with bringing back the skybox, which is the area where all of our celebrities can hang out and talk to Alfonso. I really missed that because him being able to talk to people going into their clubhouse and and being able to relax and decompress and knock about with each other, that’s the spirit of the show.”

He added, “No one’s going to be better at that than Alfonso. Not only is he a former champion of the show, but he loves the show and is passionate about it. He knows the dancers really well. He really knows what he’s talking about. He empathizes with the celebrities, what they’re going through, and he’s also a really good old friend of Tyra’s.”

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific on Disney+.