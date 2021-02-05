‘All My Children’ Reunion Coming to Amazon TV Series

Get excited, All My Children fans. Daytime Emmy winner and Dancing With the Stars alum Susan Lucci is soon to be reuniting with her on-screen daughter Alicia Minshew in a new faith-based series called Wholly Broken, based on the 2016 film of the same name. It begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video sometime next year.

Here’s what you need to know about the show and what you can expect of Lucci’s character.

Lucci Plays a Congresswoman Whose Husband Was Killed

Susan Lucci in WHOLLY BROKEN SeriesSusan Lucci plays Congresswoman Gabriella Dixon in the upcoming musical series Wholly Broken. 2021-02-03T22:14:58Z

On the show, Lucci will play Gabriella Dixon, a congresswoman whose husband was killed by a drunk driver, according to the trailer on YouTube. Newsday adds that future storylines will focus on Dixon’s estranged son and his battles with addictions and mental health issues.

Humbert told Newsday, “I’m so excited to get Susan Lucci for this show. This has been a dream.”

Wholly Broken the film started streaming on Amazon back in September 2020. In the movie, creator Tom Humbert plays Pastor Tom Matthews, who is a recovering alcoholic and “creator and facilitator of the fellowship support group called ‘Religious Rehab,'” according to the show’s official site.

Minshew plays Tom’s ex-wife Kim. Minshew is well known to daytime TV audiences as having played Kendall Hart on All My Children for a decade, earning two Daytime Emmy nominations in the process.

Minshew recently posted a throwback photo to when she first started on All My Children that featured herself, Lucci, and Eden Riegel together striking a glamorous pose. Minshew wrote, “I had no idea how long this fun job would last. Little did I know I would be in for the ride of my life for the next ten years! (Striking silly poses like this!) It gave me some of my best friends (and family) to this day. What a gift. I am forever grateful.”

When Amazon acquired the rights to the film, Humbert told Garden City News, “I’m really excited to be able to share this hopeful, fun and inspirational film with you, especially during this very difficult time in our world … the film can be summed up in this one line — ‘Hope is our best example of what heaven is like.'”

The Show Aims to ‘Enlighten, Enrich, and Entertain’ People About ‘Everyday Challenges and Triumphs’

According to its official site, the show will be a musical television series that will “enlighten, enrich and entertain people about life’s everyday challenges and triumphs.”

When it picks up, Pastor Tom is trying to put his life back together after losing his job and his marriage to Kim. Based on the preview in the trailer, the Hamptons setting, which is also where the show films, makes for an interesting backdrop of the haves vs. the have-nots.

“I know it looks good, but nothing is ever as it seems, especially in the Hamptons,” says Humbert’s voice over, as another character reminds him that not everyone in the Hamptons has money. Most of them are hardworking families.

He continues, “Every day is made up of hundreds of choices. Some choices are more important than others, but they will affect our lives whether we like it or not. And I can’t help wondering is it God’s will or is it mine? Because some strange things have been happening.”

The trailer promises that the show will focus on eight people of faith and their “soaring strengths” and “fragile weaknesses” as they explore “hope, love, forgiveness” and “when all seems broken,” that’s when “miracles happen.”

Wholly Broken will begin filming in August 2021 in the Hamptons.

READ NEXT: ‘General Hospital’ Star Expecting Third Child