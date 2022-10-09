DWTS Finalist & Pro Earn Prestigious Awards

Congratulations are in order for former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker Boss and season 30 runner-up contestant JoJo Siwa because they are being honored with 2022 Industry Dance Awards.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker Boss & JoJo Siwa Are Receiving Special Industry Dance Awards in 2022

The Industry Dance Awards announced on October 7 that the 2022 awards show and cancer benefit will be honoring Allison Holker Boss and JoJo Siwa with special awards, according to Deadline.

Professional dancer Holker Boss will receive the New Media Influencer award and popstar Siwa will receive the Trailblazer Award.

Holker Boss was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” from season 19 to season 23, earning an Emmy nomination in 2013 for Outstanding Choreography for the routines “Heart Cry” and “Stars” that she choreographed with Derek Hough. Holker Boss’ highest finish on the show was in season 20 with singer Riker Lynch; they came in second place.

Holker Boss has also made quite the name for herself on social media since her time on “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Dancing With the Stars.” She and her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, whom she met on “So You Think You Can Dance,” frequently post amazing dance videos to their social media accounts, often getting their three children involved to make it a family affair. The two share son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, almost 3, plus Weslie, 14, who is Holker Boss’ daughter from a previous relationship.

Allison and tWitch also hosted “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” for Freeform and Disney Plus, and “Design Star: Next Gen” for HGTV and Discovery Plus. On her Instagram stories, Holker Boss wrote that she is “honored and grateful” to be the recipient of this special award. Twitch added on his own Instagram story, “Let’s gooooo!!!! So proud of you, babe.”

Siwa competed on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” and made history by being part of the first same-sex pairing with her partner Jenna Johnson. They finished in second place.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Britt Stewart is Hosting the Industry Dance Awards

Pro dancer Britt Stewart, who is currently competing on “Dancing With the Stars” with deaf actor Daniel Durant, will be hosting the 2022 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit, which is an annual event “that brings the global dance community together in celebration of creativity, industry innovation, and the fight against cancer,” according to the official website.

It continues:

This spectacular event will take place at the historic and iconic Avalon theater in Hollywood, California. The IDA brings together dancers, educators, pioneers, and dance icons that will be recognized for their outstanding achievements and artistic contributions in 2022. A star-studded red carpet, brilliant performances, and a presentation from Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) combine to make the IDA the most prestigious event in the dance industry. The 12th annual Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show has a goal to reach a minimum of 5 million dollars in donations to help support cancer-related charities including Dancers Against Cancer.

Other special honorees in 2022 include director and choreographer Adam Shankman, who will receive the Dance Visionary Award; dancer/influencer Kim Hale, who will receive the Role Model Award; Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin, who will receive the Dance Icon Award; and teacher/choreographer Joe Tremaine, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2022 Industry Dance Awards are taking place on Wednesday, October 12 in Hollywood.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.