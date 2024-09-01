DWTS Pro Dating Mystery Man 20 Months After Husband’s Death

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker has soft launched a new romance. On August 28, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her shadow. In the snap, she was clearly holding hands with a man. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji and nothing more.

This is the first time that Holker has gone public with a romance since the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide in December 2022.

On a January 2024 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Holker opened up about possibly dating again.

“At the end of the day, I love life. So would I shy away from it? No. Am I looking for it? I don’t know,” she said at the time. “It was very hard for me to learn to like myself again and to learn to love myself again. And then also, could I like someone else again? Could I love someone else again while I still like someone and love someone else? It’s a very complex situation I’ve found myself in,” she added.

Holker has two young children, Maddox and Zaia, with Boss. The ballroom pro also has an older daughter from a previous relationship.

Allison Holker Received a Great Deal of Support After Sharing Her Post

Holker didn’t give too much away with her post, but dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to let her know that they support her decision to move on.

“We all love a soft launch,” one person wrote. Holker responded with a red heart emoji.

“The soft launch I’ve been waiting for! You deserve all the happiness in the world. Life’s undoubtedly been hard for you, and it’s not about moving on, it about moving forward, towards love again,” someone else said.

“No one should ever feel that they cant feel love again after a tragedy, you so deserve to find happiness again. All the very best Allison,” a third comment read.

“After all that you have been through, I am once again blown away by your courage and strength. It’s not easy to take a chance on love again. But you, more than anyone, deserve another love story filled with connection, respect, understanding and joy. Enjoy it and soak in every moment,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Allison Holker Removed Some of Her Posts About tWitch From Instagram

Holker’s late husband is not far from her mind, especially on certain days of the year. For example, in June 2024, she shared a photo of him in honor of Father’s Day.

“Forever missed and always loved #happyfathersday,” she captioned the throwback.

However, some of the posts that she shared after her husband’s sudden death have been removed from the platform. This suggests that Holker is wanting to move forward with her life in a positive way without constantly being reminded of the toughest time of her life.

Holker’s Instagram feed is filled with photos and videos of her and her kids, and her messages have almost all been upbeat and positive. It took about a year after tWitch’s death for Holker to start getting back to the things that she once loved — including dance.

And, in December 2023, she shared that she was going to be a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 18.

A couple of days before the announcement, Holker shared an important message with fans.

“Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date. Keep believing and keep dancing through,” she captioned an Instagram post.

READ NEXT: Maks Chmerkovskiy Fires Back at Bold Claims Made by DWTS Alum