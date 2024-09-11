Former DWTS Pro Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker stepped out in public with her new man for the very first time.

The ballroom pro and “So You Think You Can Dance” judge walked the red carpet at the alice + olivia fashion show at Highline Stages in New York City on September 7. She posed for photos alongside her boyfriend, Adam Edmunds, a tech CEO from Utah.

This is Holker’s first public relationship since the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss who died by suicide in December 2022.

Holker hasn’t publicly spoken about dating Edmunds and it’s unknown how the two met or how long they’ve been together.

Who Is Allison Holker’s New Boyfriend?

Holker and Edmunds work in two very different worlds. Edmunds graduated from Brigham & Young University in 2003 with a master’s in accounting, according to his LinkedIn.

Edmunds keeps his personal life off of social media for the most part, but, according to his bio on X (formerly Twitter), he is a father. He has a 12-year-old son named Cole, whom he’s posted about on X. It’s unknown how many kids Edmunds has. Meanwhile, Holker is a mom, and has three children; two with Boss and one from a previous relationship.

In August 2003, Edmunds founded a company called SilentWhistle, per LinkedIn. In 2009, he founded Allegiance. The majority of his work has been in the tech space and, since December 2020, he’s been the CEO of Entrata, a property management software provider.

A couple of other fun facts about Edmunds are that he has a podcast through Entrata called “The 4th Node.” Additionally, he speaks Portuguese.

Allison Holker Called Adam Edmunds a ‘Bad Influence’

Although she wasn’t quite ready to make her relationship Instagram official, Holker did post to social media during fashion week. Wearing the same outfit that she walked the red carpet in, she shared a photo of herself sitting on a park bench while eating french fries.

“A bad influence came into my life and got me to eat McDonald’s for the first time in 15 years after a long day at NEW YORK FASHION WEEK #NYFW it was perfect! Good food, madison park, fashion and even better company,” she captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the post in the comments section.

“But the fries are sooooo worth it!” one person wrote.

“We want to see that bad influence,” someone else said, adding a red heart emoji.

“It’s so nice to really see you smiling and happy again. Be happy @allisonholker. You really deserve it,” a third comment read.

“McDonald’s is good for the soul every once in awhile!!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Holker previously teased her new romance on Instagram. On August 28, Holker shared a photo of herself holding hands with a man. She didn’t give too much away, however, simply snapping a pic of their shadows as they walked down the street. She captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

