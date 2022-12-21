DWTS Pro Allison Holker Breaks Her Silence After Death of Husband Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker has broken her silence after the death of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide on December 13, which was first reported by TMZ.

Allison Holker Said Her ‘Heart Aches’ After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Death

In her first Instagram post since Boss died on December 13, Holker posted a photo of the two of them together, leaving against each other and she wrote that Boss is her “one and only.”

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” wrote Holker.

The two had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on December 10. At the time, Boss posted a photo to Instagram of them dancing together at the reception and wrote, “Happy anniversary my love.” On her Instagram, Holker posted a montage video of photos from the ceremony and wrote, “Verified

It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

Holker and Boss, who met on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 7, married on December 10, 2013 and share three children — Weslie, 14, who is from Holker’s previous relationship and whom Boss adopted, and Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

It was reported by TMZ and confirmed by the Los Angeles Times three days after Boss’s death that he left a note at the scene that mentioned his past struggles, but the entertainer did not get into specifics in the note, according to what law enforcement sources told the news outlets.

Holker’s Instagram message from December 21 is the first time she has broken her silence about Boss’s death other than issuing a statement to People when the news broke that Boss had died.

At the time, Holker told People:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

She finished the statement by saying, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is Wrapping Holker in Messages of Love

On Holker’s first Instagram post since Boss died, her “Dancing With the Stars” family posted many messages of love and support.

“Wrapping you and your family in so much love,” wrote former pro and judge Julianne Hough.

Pro Jenna Johnson wrote, “Sending you and your beautiful kid so much LOVE, Allison.”

“Sending you and your family SO much love,” wrote former troupe member Hayley Erbert. Hayley’s fiancee and “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough added, “We love you, Ally. We all have you.”

Pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Sending you all the love, Allison.”

The official “Ellen DeGeneres Show” account also left a message, writing, “There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it.”

Boss was the in-house DJ for “Ellen” from 2014 until the show wrapped in 2022. Pros Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, Britt Cherry, Alan Bersten, Anna Trebunskaya, and Sasha Farber also left messages for Holker, who was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” for seasons 19, 20, 21 and 23, as did former contestants Nikki Bella, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Ricki Lake, plus dozens of other fans and famous friends who are keeping Holker and the children in their thoughts.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.