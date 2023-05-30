Allison Holker Pens Touching Tribute to 15-Year-Old Daughter

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker celebrated her daughter’s birthday. Weslie Fowler Boss turned 15 on May 26.

“Happy Birthday, WESLIE! I am so proud of the beautiful woman that you are,” Holker, 35, wrote via Instagram on May 26. “I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world.”

“You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in,” Holker continued. “I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl … happy 15!!”

Weslie is the daughter Holker welcomed with her ex-fiance, whose name isn’t publicly known, according to Us Weekly.

Weslie was adopted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss in 2013 after he and Holker got married, the New York Post noted. They welcomed two children together: 7-year-old Maddox and 3-year-old Zaia.

The beloved dancer died by suicide on December 13, according to an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, cited by CNN. No drugs or alcohol were found in his body at the time of his death, the outlet wrote, citing the autopsy report. He was 40 years.

Boss’ death was a shock to his family, friends and fans.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement at the time, according to CNN. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss was a renowned dancer who garnered recognition after appearing on “So You Think You Can Dance” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He and Holker got married three years after meeting on “SYTYCD,” People reported. He has millions of followers on Instagram.

Holker Said Boss Wanted to Be Everyone’s ‘Superman’

Holker didn’t know Boss was struggling with his mental health.

“No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn’t want people to know,” Holker told People. “He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector.”

Four months after Boss’s death, Holker said she still wasn’t able to dance.

“Dancing with him was so special,” she told People. “I haven’t danced yet. That’s gonna be a big step for me, but I know that I’ll get there. He’s guiding me on this path.”

Weslie Said She Misses Her Adopted Dad

In Weslie’s first post on social media since Boss’s death, she paid homage to him via TikTok on February 20.

She filmed herself in the mirror, showing a picture of Boss was on the back of her phone.

“I miss u,” she captioned the video

She accompanied the video with the song “Surf” by Mac Miller, who died from an accidental drug overdose in 2018, according to NPR reported.

“I know we try. And the days, they go by. Until we get old. There’s water in the flowers, let’s grow. People, they lie. But hey, so do I. Until it gets old. There’s water in the flowers, let’s grow,” some of the lyrics in “Surf” say.

Weslie received support in the comments section from her mother. “I love you babygirl. Always and forever,” Holker commented.

“Dance Moms” star Maddie Ziegler also left a message, writing, “Beautiful girl sending you so much love.”