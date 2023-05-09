Allison Holker Shares the Reason Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Kept Depression Hidden

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker is speaking out for the first time since Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death in December 2022. Boss died by suicide in a motel not too far from the home he shared with his wife and their children, TMZ reported at the time.

Boss always seemed to have a positive attitude and a smile on his face and many felt that he was a shining light — especially his wife.

“Our love was so real and so loud. We always told people our house was like a choreographed dance,” Holker told People magazine in her first interview following the death of her husband. However, Boss was suffering on the inside.

“No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn’t want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector,” she added.

Allison Holker Says That She & Her Kids Lean on Each Other

The unthinkable tragedy that rocked Holker’s world has caused her to refocus some of her energy. For the most part, she has really leaned on her three kids, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia, to get her through and has been using this experience as a way to teach them about coping.

“I’m trying to teach them — and myself — that if you’re angry or sad, it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. We’re coping together, and that requires trust and being really vulnerable,” she told People, adding, “We lean on each other a lot for support because every single day is a new emotion. And honestly, not even day by day. It’s moment by moment. You never know when something is going to trigger a memory or thought and make you go into your head a little bit, so we make sure to communicate that with each other.”

Indeed, Holker expressed something similar on Instagram on March 3, 2023. In a candid post, she credits her kids for being “stronger than [they] could ever imagine.” She went on to say that they “will stand strong together as a unit” and will “find the courage to hold each other up.”

Allison Holker Previously Shared a Video Message to Thank Fans for Their Support

Following the sudden death of Boss, Holker took some time to reflect and to heal. She posted a couple of tributes to her late husband on social media before sharing a video of herself thanking fans for the outpouring of love and support.

“I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time. It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life and it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram feed in February 2023.

Holker is slowly figuring out how to go through life without her best friend and confidant, and she has found a way to talk to him even though he’s gone.

“Stars are so important to me because that’s where we believe he is. I knew I wanted to have him find peace. I was under the stars by myself and I told him, ‘I forgive you, and I hope you’re with us.’ Talking to him and expressing all those emotions of forgiveness and sadness but also love and joy was so healing,” Holker told People magazine.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

