Fans Send Love & Condolences to Former DWTS Pro Following Heartbreaking Loss

Fans are reaching out to former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker as she mourns the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

According to TMZ, Boss died by suicide at the age of 40.

After the news broke, fans took to Holker’s social media to share their love and support for the professional dancer.

The 34-year-old professional dancer told People that she is proud that her husband left a legacy but will miss him.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to the outlet. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Fans Sent Holker & Her Children Thoughts & Prayers

Holker’s most recent Instagram post featuring her husband has been flooded with love and support from fans.

“So sad to hear of your passing. Condolences to your family,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “bro aint no way…. rest in peace, you will be extremely missed.”

Many posted heartbroken emojis.

“Nahhhhh. Damnnnnn. RIP Twitch. My heart goes out to his family. Mannnnn,” another person wrote.

The WeissGoldsteins also commented.

“@allisonholker we’re shocked, devastated, heartbroken. We’re here for you and your family, ANYTHING you need,” they wrote on the post.

Tamar Braxton also shared her love, writing, “Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I’m sooooo sorry.”

The Couple Recently Spoke About Having More Children

In a November 2022 interview, Holker and Boss spoke about having more children.

They shared three kids: daughters Weslie, 14, Zaia, 3, and their son, Maddox, 6.

In an interview with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” they shared that they would “love” to start trying to have more children when asked if they missed having a newborn around.

“I sure do,” Holker said. “I think we would love to start trying for another one.”

They also spoke about how much their children have grown now that Weslie is in high school.

“She’s so cool,” Holker said. “She’s such a good kid. She’s so respectful. I mean look at her, she’s stunning.”

The couple previously told People that raising a family truly takes a whole village.

“[It’s] a little challenging [because] we have family in Utah and Arizona; our family’s spread out,” Boss told the outlet. “But then also we have what would be our chosen family, our family friends in L.A., that are always there to help. And also we have nannies. And it does — it takes a whole village to run this thing.”

Holker added, “People always talk about how it takes a village for hair and makeup and styling – it’s the same thing with having kids. We have hands on deck all the time willing to help and jump on board.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.