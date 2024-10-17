Former DWTS Pro Details ‘Hard’ Moments Following Unexpected Tragedy

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker opened up about the “hard” things that she dealt with following the sudden death of her husband. Holker said that amid reeling from the shock, she also needed to make some important decisions and have some serious conversations about finances and other things.

“Financially, the day after my husband’s passing, I was immediately having to take meetings about taxes, about contracts that were existing and that he was at breach of contract. Now are those contracts going to exist? Where will my income come from now that he’s out of breach of contract because a lot of our businesses were together?” Holker said on the talk show “Richer Lives.”

Ultimately, Holker had no choice but to deal with the things of utmost importance.

“I was like, you know what? No one else is gonna be able to do this for me especially now and we’ve already lost so much, I can’t lose that,” she recalled.

Holker’s husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide in December 2023.

Allison Holker Said There’s No Way to Prepare for ‘Something Like This’

Holker was left heartbroken following the death of her husband.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” Holker told People magazine in a statement in December 2023.

At the time, she had been posting tributes to Boss on social media. Many of those have since been removed from her feed. What many fans may have not realized is that Holker had to handle some legalities.

“It was really hard. So I think it’s a really important conversation to have, because you can’t really prep for something like this. I would have never saw my life going down this kind of path,” Holker said on “Richer Lives.”

“And after everything happened, of course, I was recently getting so much love from everyone. And I was getting a lot of support from people in the sense of emotion. But what people did not realize was there’s so much more to go into this, besides just emotion,” she added.

Allison Holker Had to Let Some Deals Fall Through

While putting things into place, Holker was forced to make some big decisions.

“I had to allow some brands or some opportunities that were in the works, I had to let some of them go. I had to be grateful that I had the chance to talk with those people and also understand that what they received was not what they signed up for. We were always the happy go lucky couple with a beautiful family, and now when people saw me at that moment, they saw sadness, and that’s not what brands were looking for,” she said on “Richer Lives.”

In the time since, however, Holker has built an empire of her own. She landed herself a role as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.” She also released a children’s book titled, “Keep Dancing Through.” More recently, she shared that she penned a memoir. “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light,” will be released in February 2025.

